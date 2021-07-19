Lifestyle Pet Portraits: This week’s cutest pets from the north and north-east By David Bradley July 19, 2021, 5:00 pm This happy lad is Knocker, who lives with Dave Fox, in Halkirk. Our pet’s this week are the fluffiest, silkiest, smoothest around. The winner Knocker earned his spot among our best! Is your pet worthy of a place in the Pet Portrait’s hall of fame? Submit your pet’s best pictures to feature in our weekly gallery and the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close