Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Aberdeen EV Expo star cars revealed

By Felicity Donohoe
July 29, 2021, 11:45 am
Rally star Chris Ramsey will be on hand to answer any questions at this weekend's EV Expo
Rally star Chris Ramsey will be on hand to answer any questions at this weekend's EV Expo

This Sunday’s EV Expo at at Grampian Transport Museum (GTM) welcomes the largest gathering of electric vehicles ever seen in the North-East.

Privately owned cars and vans will showcase alongside new cars from manufacturers including Tesla, Audi, Jaguar, Renault, Nissan, MG, Kia and others, with rally star Chris Ramsey on hand to answer questions and Press and Journal columnist Andrew Martin with commentary.

The Nissan Leaf will be on show at Sunday’s EV Expo.

EV manufacturers meeting public demand

Enthusiastic EV owners with early models to the latest will share their experiences of real life with an electric car, while local car dealerships will show off the latest developments of a motor industry currently undergoing the greatest revolution since the invention of the internal combustion engine.

Museum assistant curator and events manager, Neil Thomson, said: “The electric vehicle market is now really taking hold, and the growth in the public’s interest in owning an electric car is being met by many more manufacturers launching new models, each with the latest available technology.

Audi EV Q4 will make an appearance this Sunday.

“EV Expo at GTM this weekend is the best opportunity yet for interested potential EV owners to see a range of makes and models all in one place while being able to talk to current owners about living with them in the real world. ”

Museum curator Mike Ward added: “The museum has a very important responsibility to educate, inform and entertain. Our Probing the Future exhibition uses the past to show how the future will be with electric and autonomous vehicles. EV Expo is a way in which we can help bring that future to life for drivers in the North-East of Scotland.”

This is a unique approach of which GTM is rightly proud

Visitors will be able to ask questions about EVs, how and when to charge economically, real life battery range, and journey planning, among other things.

“This is a unique approach of which GTM is rightly proud,” adds Mike.

EVs will circulate the track during the day to demonstrate sound and performance. To attend book in advance at gtm.org.uk where you will find options to visit, bring your own EV, or to include your EV in your visit to the museum itself. GTM is open 10am-5pm, seven days.

GTM is exercising best current Covid care standards.

Please check the website for more details.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]