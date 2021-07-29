Aberdeen EV Expo star cars revealed

This Sunday’s EV Expo at at Grampian Transport Museum (GTM) welcomes the largest gathering of electric vehicles ever seen in the North-East.

Privately owned cars and vans will showcase alongside new cars from manufacturers including Tesla, Audi, Jaguar, Renault, Nissan, MG, Kia and others, with rally star Chris Ramsey on hand to answer questions and Press and Journal columnist Andrew Martin with commentary.

EV manufacturers meeting public demand

Enthusiastic EV owners with early models to the latest will share their experiences of real life with an electric car, while local car dealerships will show off the latest developments of a motor industry currently undergoing the greatest revolution since the invention of the internal combustion engine.

Museum assistant curator and events manager, Neil Thomson, said: “The electric vehicle market is now really taking hold, and the growth in the public’s interest in owning an electric car is being met by many more manufacturers launching new models, each with the latest available technology.

“EV Expo at GTM this weekend is the best opportunity yet for interested potential EV owners to see a range of makes and models all in one place while being able to talk to current owners about living with them in the real world. ”

Museum curator Mike Ward added: “The museum has a very important responsibility to educate, inform and entertain. Our Probing the Future exhibition uses the past to show how the future will be with electric and autonomous vehicles. EV Expo is a way in which we can help bring that future to life for drivers in the North-East of Scotland.”

This is a unique approach of which GTM is rightly proud

Visitors will be able to ask questions about EVs, how and when to charge economically, real life battery range, and journey planning, among other things.

“This is a unique approach of which GTM is rightly proud,” adds Mike.

EVs will circulate the track during the day to demonstrate sound and performance. To attend book in advance at gtm.org.uk where you will find options to visit, bring your own EV, or to include your EV in your visit to the museum itself. GTM is open 10am-5pm, seven days.

GTM is exercising best current Covid care standards.

Please check the website for more details.