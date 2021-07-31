Seeing below the soil: Citizen science and coastal communities
By Felicity Donohoe and Rosemary Lowne
July 31, 2021, 6:00 amUpdated: July 31, 2021, 11:37 am
With thousands of miles of stunning coastline and beautiful beaches, Scotland has much to be proud of.
However, sitting quietly among the villages and shores that are dotted around the edges of the map are numerous archaeological gems – many of which have been discovered by local people, familiar with the landscape and keen to preserve what they can of their community history.