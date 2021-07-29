SPONSORED: Four talents to look out for at the AIG Women’s Open in 2021

The AIG Women’s Open is returning to Carnoustie for the second time in August. The world’s best women golfers will be battling it out to win, but who are the ones to watch? Here are four exciting talents in the world of women’s golf to keep an eye out for.

The AIG Women’s Open is celebrating its 45th anniversary. The highly regarded championship, owned by The R&A, exemplifies the governing body’s commitment to women’s golf. It provides a global platform for the current and future stars of the sport to demonstrate their immense talent.

This year’s AIG Women’s Open will see some of the top women golfers and the rising stars battle it out to claim the title.

The championship returns to Carnoustie Golf Links this August, ten years after it was first played across golf’s greatest test.

Fans can tune in from home or head along to cheer on their favourites in person. Tickets to the AIG Women’s Open are currently available to buy online.

The stars of women’s golf: four female golfers to watch

Lots of talented golfers will play in the AIG Women’s Open.

That includes the following fantastic four notable golfing stars:

1. Sophia Popov: reigning champion of AIG Women’s Open

Of course, as reigning champion of the AIG Women’s Open, all eyes will be on Sophia Popov. She claimed an impressive victory at Royal Troon last year, despite ranking 304th in the world at the time.

But it’s a significant week for the talented German golfer for a much more sentimental reason, too. Carnoustie hosted the Championship for the first time in 2011 – coincidentally, this was also Popov’s major debut.

In August she’ll be returning to Carnoustie to defend her title, now positioned as the top European in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings

2. Nelly Korda: world No.1

Nelly Korda is a big name in golf – the American is world No.1 at the moment.

She will head to the AIG Women’s Open on a high after her first major win at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

But you could say sporting success is in her blood. Her sister Jessica Korda is also a top professional golfer while her brother Sebastian debuted at Wimbledon this year. Meanwhile, her parents were also both professional tennis players – her father Petr Korda even won the 1988 Australian Open.

Basically, whenever you see the Korda name, expect to see some great sport.

3. Yuka Saso: champion of the US Women’s Open

Filipino golfer Yuka Saso is just 20-years-old but she’s already achieved so much. She is certainly one to watch now and in the future.

She’s currently world No.8 after winning the US Women’s Open earlier this year (she was just 19 at the time). Plus, she also won twice in 2020 on the Japan LPGA Tour.

Saso will also play on the women’s Philippines team in the Tokyo Olympics, so she has a busy summer ahead.

4. Leona Maguire: former No.1 ranking amateur

Irish professional golfer Leona Maguire is currently inside the top-20 on the LPGA money list. She was also recently selected for the Irish Olympic team.

Maguire was runner-up to world No.1 Nelly Korda at the Meijer LPGA Classic earlier in 2021, and tied for 15th place at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Before turning professional in June 2018, she was the No.1 ranking amateur in the world for a record-breaking 135 weeks.

The future is looking bright for this rising star!

The next Sophia Popov: How The R&A is inspiring the future stars of women’s golf

Formed in 2004, The R&A group of companies is responsible for governing the Rules of Golf and supporting activities that benefit the sport of golf.

To ensure the sport is thriving in 50 years’ time, The R&A is committed to creating a more inclusive culture within golf.

As part of this work, in 2018 The R&A launched the Women in Golf Charter, with the aim to increase women and girls’ participation and membership in golf. It also aims to encourage more families to enjoy golf as a leisure activity and encourage more opportunities for women to work in the golf industry.

While the Women in Golf Charter provides the impetus for change, the #FOREeveryone campaign, introduced in 2020, represents a creative approach to unite the industry behind a single campaign.

Who will you be watching at Carnoustie? Buy AIG Women’s Open tickets in advance to cheer on these fantastic golfers.