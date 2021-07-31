Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Pet Portraits: This week’s cutest pets from the north and north-east

By Reporter
July 31, 2021, 10:14 am Updated: July 31, 2021, 11:36 am
Scotland fan Cooper in Portlethen, where he lives with Nichola Greig.
Do you think your pet has what it takes to be among the cutest in the north and north-east?

Why not submit their best Pet Portrait for the chance to feature in our weekly gallery?

This week’s winners, Socks and Dexter are chilling in the hot summer sun! Congratulations to them and their owner Dylan Cunningham.

These two American bulldog crosses are Socks, back, and Dexter, front. Thanks to Dylan Cunningham for sending in the pic of the pair sunning themselves in his garden in Aberdeen.
Meet well-travelled Sasha, who recently arrived in Inverness all the way from Bosnia. Thanks to owner Katherine Mackenzie for sending in the picture
Scruff, a 10-week-old shorkie, finding his bearings at his forever home with owners Anna and Peter Scott, from Maud.
Lisa Whyman sent in this cute picture of seven-month-old Alfie in his garden in Oldmeldrum. Lisa Venables, from Dounby, sent us this cracking picture of her Dalmatian Daisy on Scapa beach, Orkney.
Thanks to Lesley Boxall, from Inverurie, for sending us this photo of her dog Buddy, enjoying the garden.
Lisa Venables, from Dounby, sent us this cracking picture of her Dalmatian Daisy on Scapa beach, Orkney.
Fiona Bannister sent in this great snap of her dog, Jura, enjoying the view of Ballater from the top of Craigendarroch Hill
On the beach is handsome 10-month-old show cocker spaniel Angus, who lives with the Souter family in Lossiemouth.
Yes, sir, I can boogie and bark! Little Kiki the Jackchi was certainly supporting Scotland at the Euros, says owner Karen Sinclair, from Ellon.
Sidney the springer spaniel posing in John and Wendy Walker’s local pet shop in Auchterless.
Looking super-cool is four-year-old fox red Labrador Bailey, who lives with Paula Anne Harding in Aberdeen.

Could your pet challenge Socks and Dexter? Why not send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45.

Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

