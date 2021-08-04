SPONSORED: Camphill School Aberdeen – the charity transforming young peoples’ lives

Camphill School is an Aberdeen charity committed to growing potential.

It has been quietly transforming the lives of local children and young people with learning disabilities and complex needs for eighty years.

Based across three leafy campuses in the west of Aberdeen, the school continues to deliver life-changing outcomes for thousands of children and young people with complex additional support needs, many of whom may struggle to thrive in mainstream education and other care settings

Its calm, safe, family environment is dedicated to whole person approaches and positive mutual relationships.

Camphill School Aberdeen, as a charity, currently supports more than 90 students aged between three and 25, through its accredited day and residential services.

These include nursery, primary and secondary education, therapies, vocational workshops, and meaningful work opportunities all underpinned by a holistic therapeutic environment with onsite medical support.

Life at Camphill is truly transformational and its distinctive approach delivers unparalleled outcomes for its young people, with 80% achieving or exceeding their milestones with over 90% of parents report their child has much improved health and wellbeing.

Many youngsters are entered for SQA National Qualifications and others complete their Duke of Edinburgh Award, with 19 Achieving Gold.

Alex Busch, Director of Camphill School Aberdeen, said: “Eighty years ago, a group of children who had never been able to go to school before, met in a make-shift classroom on the Camphill Estate near Milltimber.

“The school, established by Dr Konig, and his team of pioneering Austrian refugees had a clear vision – to create a safe and inclusive environment for children with complex additional support needs to fulfil their potential and lead meaningful lives.

“The first of its kind in the UK and the start of the global Camphill movement.

“It’s that same ethos same of inclusivity, mutual respect and educational opportunities that remains at the heart of our approach today.

“We are more than just a school, we are a community where everyone belongs, is equal and has something special to offer.”

Young people at Camphill are empowered, regardless of their challenges and enabled to grow in confidence and independence and fulfil their potential.

An integral part of the shared community is a commitment to the sustainability of both the natural and built environment, which leads to healthy, sustainable lifestyles. This includes an organic farm and gardens that provide nutritious produce to the homes on the campuses.

Sector-leading, Camphill School Aberdeen is a charity which is constantly evolving and improving its services. With a significant and growing pressure on provision for young people at the acute end of the disability spectrum, the next phase of Camphill’s journey will see it finding new ways to ensure that it can continue to grow its diverse range of specialist services.

And give every young person who needs it a chance to be part of a very special community.

Visit the Camphill School Aberdeen charity website to find out more about its services and upcoming events.