SPONSORED: Women often look after everyone else, but are they checking their own health?

At ROC Private Clinic, the Well Woman Assessments provide the tools and guidance to improve your general wellbeing, address medical issues, detect early abnormalities that may require intervention and promote positive lifestyle changes.

There are several packages to suit different age groups, needs and budgets.

A Well Woman Assessment should be on every woman’s agenda and is recommended on an annual basis.

The service covers many areas including:

Health assessments

State of the art breast clinic

Menopause assessments

Gynaecological examinations

Blood tests

When you arrive one of the doctors will talk to you about your concerns, no matter how insignificant you think they may be. A thorough history will be established, followed by examination. In-depth body composition analysis, cardiovascular assessment, gut health and nutritional assessment are also available.

They believe that it is important to keep healthy mentally, as well as physically and ROC Clinic has 10 year’s experience managing and nurturing the mental health of patients.

Clinicians have been involved in managing anxiety, depression, addictions, and many other conditions. They are dedicated to an integrative model of wellbeing, where therapy is carefully matched to each individual and each condition.

Many women are aware of the physical changes that menopause can cause but are not always aware of the psychological issues.

The menopause specialist service is run by Dr Jane Johnston who is passionate about providing individualised menopause care and committed to helping people find the best treatment option. Jane has over 26 years of experience in dealing with premenstrual syndrome, menopause, hormonal imbalances, hormone replacement therapy, testosterone replacement, and breast health.

ROC also provides patients with fast access to experts in the diagnosis and treatment of all breast conditions from pain, through to the complex management of breast cancer.

If you have a specific breast concern the specialists can offer a detailed assessment in a single visit. They can quickly perform all the tests needed on site at the clinic, to assess whether your symptoms are benign or malignant, removing long and anxious wait times.

ROC just installed the latest 30 mammography equipment which creates a three-dimensional image of the breast. This allows specialists to see more and can identify cancer at an earlier stage. Going live next month, ROC will be the only private facility in Scotland to provide this level of technology.

This imaging technique combined with artificial intelligence is the future for both diagnostic and screening mammography. This development will mean ROC will be the only private healthcare facility in the UK using Breast AI in clinical practice.

Find out more at the ROC Private Clinic website.