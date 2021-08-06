Lossiemouth hairdresser cuts above the rest

Karen Thomson, owner of KAM Hair and Body Spa in Lossiemouth, has been shortlisted for the Scottish Hairdresser of the Year title at HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards.

Sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional, the awards – now in their 37th year – are an annual celebration of hairdressing excellence.

They recognise creative and technical abilities of stylists from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with categories acknowledging the best hairdressers from nine British regions.

Karen was selected as one of six finalists in her region after submitting four photographic images demonstrating her hairdressing expertise in terms of technical skill and creative ability.

She will now be required to submit a further two images for the final stages of the awards which will be judged anonymously by more than 100 leading celebrity stylists, salon owners and previous award winners.

Competition

The winners will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on November 29 at Grosvenor House in London’s Park Lane.

This award shortlist is not unfamiliar territory for Karen however, as she came out on top in 2018 winning the Scottish Hairdresser of the Year category.

With her salon celebrating 30 years in business this year, to win again would be the perfect way to finish off a year of celebrations.

“It’s a fantastic feeling because it is a big one in the industry,” said Karen upon the shortlist nomination.

“I was very into art and things in school and the creative side of hairdressing just interested me.

“I think the competition side is what keeps me and the salon moving forward.

I love learning, I love my team learning and I’m keen to keep pushing and trying to better myself

Confidence

Karen went on to add that being unafraid to push boundaries has been the main thing that’s allowed her hairdressing abilities to grow.

But it’s seeing the satisfaction of her clients which Karen enjoys most about her job.

“I just love making people feel better about themselves and giving them confidence,” she said.

“There’s nothing better than a client being so happy with the colour and cut you’ve done for them.”

Detail

Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards, said: “In reaching the finals, Karen has demonstrated that she is an accomplished and gifted stylist with an impeccable eye for detail.

“Every year, this competition gets tougher as the standard of entries improves, and Karen should feel incredibly proud to be recognised at this level.”

Julian Crane, general manager for Henkel Beauty Care Professional UK & Ireland, said: “Schwarzkopf Professional is honoured to once again be sponsoring this seminal event.

“Our finalists should be admired for their resilience and for continuing to inspire in the most challenging of times.”

View the full list of this year’s HJ British Hairdressing Awards finalists at www.hji.co.uk/british-hairdressing-awards/announced-hjs-british-hairdressing-awards-2021-finalists