Pet Portraits: This week’s cutest pets from the north and north-east

This is Poppy the black Lab relaxing in the sun on a recent holiday to Loch Ness. Poppy lives in Banchory Devenick and family friend Calum McGregor sent in the pic. Do you think your pet has what it takes to be among the cutest in the north and north-east? Why not submit their best Pet Portrait for the chance to feature in our weekly gallery? This week's winner is Poppy from Banchory Devenick. Thanks to family friend Calum McGregor who snapped the pic! Can your pet be as cute as Poppy? Why not send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet's name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk