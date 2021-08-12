Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
SPONSORED: World’s biggest inflatable obstacle course on way to P&J Live

By Sponsored Content
August 12, 2021, 9:00 am
The World’s Biggest Inflatable 5k, as seen on ITV’s This Morning, is coming to P&J Live, Aberdeen on October 30th. The 2021 edition now has LESS running and even MORE fun as you will now tackle 27 gigantic obstacles!

UK Running Events, which is encouraging more people to ‘get out and run’, is back better than ever with new, bigger and crazier obstacles.

If you love watching Total Wipeout on TV you’ll relish the chance to pit yourself against the Inflatable 5k’s gigantic obstacles with fearsome-sounding names like the Temple of Doom, The Mangle and The Boss (watch out for the newest obstacle, The Demon, which runners will encounter twice!).

Check out all the obstacles on the inflatable 5k route

Runners don’t have to limit themselves to 5k as they can choose to complete between one (2.5k) and up to six (15k) laps of the course. The more laps runners do, the more obstacles they will navigate. And if you make it all the way round you’ll be rewarded with a finisher’s medal, a pair of runner socks, a neck buff and other goodies.

The huge obstacles will be placed inside P&J Live, Scotland’s brand new, state-of-the-art events venue, meaning the event will be weather-proof and easily accessible.

All ages can enjoy the event

Despite its massive size, the event is suitable for participants of all athletic abilities and families and children are actively encouraged to take part. Group, charity and family discounts available.

Full event details and booking form can be found on the P&J Live website.

 

