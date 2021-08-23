Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
SponsoredLifestyle

SPONSORED: How Poppyscotland’s welfare team can help you and your family

By Sponsored Content
August 23, 2021, 9:00 am
A mum, dad and two children who have been helped by Poppyscotland

Did you know that Poppyscotland’s welfare services team can help families of veterans and active service people with issues they are facing in their lives?

We all know Poppyscotland as the people who sell poppies  to raise money for veterans. But what many people don’t know is how many ways they can help – and how many people can access that help.

The charity’s welfare team works tirelessly helping former service people – and their loved ones – thrive in their civilian lives. That can include helping with financial worries, finding employment or housing, adapting homes to suit additional needs and  much more.

Helping more than just elderly veterans

Lorna McConnell, herself a veteran, is a Welfare Services Manager in the north of Scotland.

She said: “The word ‘veteran’ conjures up images of older gentlemen. Often younger service people don’t class themselves that way, but in actual fact the bulk of people we help are in their 30s or 40s.

“We can also help dependent children or partners, spouses and carers of service people – even if the family is estranged. Because quite often it’s the person in the background who is holding the family together who needs our help.”

And that has been especially true during the pandemic.

Poppyscotland's welfare services team help veterans' families in Scotland

Welfare services during lockdown

Nina Semple, also a Welfare Services Manager on the team, explained how the pandemic affected military families: “Over the past 18 months, families have been hit in a number of ways, from losing jobs to financial difficulties to just feeling overwhelmed.

“Many have felt like they were drowning as they’ve struggled trying to resolve things on their own.

“We can help in a number of ways with these issues and more.

“The team looks not just at the initial problem a person contacts us about, but the entire situation, as often there’s more than one thing impacting a family.

“Our aim is to improve the quality of life for the entire family.”

Creating sustained independence for families

This could mean not just helping repay debt, but addressing the problems that allowed the debt to accumulate. This can mean helping a person retrain so they can find employment or progress to a different job.

The work can be a bit like putting together a jigsaw for the team – as well as organisations they work with – but the end result is to create a positive picture for the future.

A veteran being given information by a member of Poppyscotland's welfare team

She added: “Everything we do is based on an individual person or family’s needs. Our support continues as long as is needed to help them achieve sustained independence.”

Lorna said: “Sometimes it’s just including people, validating how they are feeling and what they are going through. Or allowing them to do something normal like have a day out with other veterans.

“Small steps can make big differences and we take it a step at a time.”

Help is just a call or email away

One thing the duo agree on is that the help they can give, or that they can facilitate through another organisation, doesn’t have a time limit or a cap.

If you need help, all you need to do is make that initial first step of getting in touch. The Welfare Services staff will go through the process with you, even when you are pointed in the direction of another group or agency.

Nina said: “As long as the person is ready to work with us, we will help. We can’t force our services on people, but if they are ready we are here.”

If you feel that you, or one of your loved ones, could be helped by Poppyscotland’s welfare team or you would like to find out more information, please visit the Poppyscotland website.

Poppyscotland logo

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]