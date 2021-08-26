SPONSORED: 5 reasons to buy a new build house in Countesswells today

There are many reasons to buy a new house. Especially in Countesswells.

From jumping on the property ladder for the first time, to buying a bigger property suitable for an expanding family. Purchasing a home is usually a major life milestone.

But what reasons are there for buying a new build house instead of an older property? And why opt for a new build house in Countesswells in particular?

You’re sure to find a sense of belonging, spend less on your energy bills and enjoy the simpler things in life when you purchasing a brand new property. And you can reap all of the benefits at CHAPS Homes’ Countesswells development in Aberdeenshire.

Indeed, since CHAP Homes started building houses 25 years ago, the company has been developing homes for the way people live today, with stunning fitted bathrooms and kitchens and en suites throughout.

Plus, because the Countesswells development is connected to the Grain hyper fast broadband network, it has some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK with unlimited data.

But that’s not all! Have a read of our list of advantages of the new build way of life:

1. No wear and tear

A new build is exactly what it says on the tin – brand spanking new! Being the first ever person to live in a property means there will be no damage or wear and tear from previous occupants.

A huge drawback of moving into an old building is the amount of changes and repairs which will have been done to it over the years. In the end, you could find yourself spending a lot more on an older building after your own personal renovations have been completed.

Brand new homes are just like a blank canvas – ready and waiting for you to make your mark.

2. Fresh flooring throughout

A common expenditure when moving into a second hand home is re-carpeting or re-flooring the property.

As the floor of any home is worn and dirtied over time, it’s refreshing to know that in a brand new build, this is not going to be a problem.

In fact, at CHAPS Homes’ Countesswells development in Aberdeenshire, the house builder offers buyers free floor coverings throughout selected properties, including carpets in the lounge, stairway and bedrooms, while vinyl is also included for all other areas.

3. Energy efficient

It takes less power to heat a new build home, thanks to the quality of materials used. Data from Energy Performance Certificates actually shows that over 80% of new homes have the highest A or B ratings, compared to just 2.2% of existing properties.

So, newer means greener – and cheaper!

As newly built homes have to comply with the latest building regulations, they are usually far more energy efficient than older properties, meaning lower bills.

Indeed, at CHAP Homes’ Countesswells development, houses are built with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind, using long-lasting, durable materials.

4. Green space

New build homes often come with their own gardens and community spaces, offering the perfect space for socialising with friends or relaxing in private.

Being outside is hugely beneficial for our mental health, and even sitting in the garden for an hour has been proven to relieve stress and anxiety.

At CHAPS Homes’ Countesswells development, however, there is outdoor space right on the doorstep which is unrivalled by any garden.

The development lies between the ancient woodlands of Hazlehead and Countesswells, and perfectly combines urban and rural living. A network of countryside paths near to the development are also the perfect place for youngsters to explore.

5. Sense of community

Residents of newly built housing developments usually build a strong sense of community as they regularly talk to their neighbours and feel safe and secure.

These types of homes are perfect for growing families, as children can be given the freedom to play outside while remaining in a sheltered environment.

But new build developments are also well suited to first-time buyers and those who are retiring to smaller properties. Whatever your circumstance, a sense of community is extremely important in order to feel settled in your home.

