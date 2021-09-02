SPONSORED: Quiz – Can Poppyscotland help you or a loved one?

If someone you loved was struggling, would you be able to spot it?

We’d all like to think that if a loved one was struggling, we’d spot it. But many serving and former armed forces personnel mask the difficulties they are facing. Recognising that someone may need help is the first step to them getting that help.

Poppyscotland’s welfare services team speaks to thousands of people every year, each facing their own struggles. Their expert knowledge and vast experience working with the Armed Forces community means they can recognise when there is more going on than meets the eye.

Seeing the signs

For Head of Welfare Services Gary Gray, there are a number of ways a person can show they need help – and often people don’t notice them at first. But for loved ones, spotting any change is often a sign that something’s not quite right.

“A change in behaviour – whether it’s drinking more or using drugs or showing unreasonable behaviours – can often indicate there’s a problem.

“There are also changes in mood that can be a sign, such as increased anger or depression. People can also become quieter and more reserved.

“Some people even choose to start withdrawing from the people around them or their normal routines.

“It’s the people who know them who will be able to spot these changes.”

Find out if Poppyscotland can help

Take our quick quiz to find out if PoppyScotland can help you – or your loved one – with problems you are facing:

Get to the root of the problem

Gary explained: “All of the welfare services staff are trained to go below the surface because although the presenting issue is the most important and obvious at the time someone contacts us, it is often only one part of a complex mix of issues.

“As we work with a person and a trusting relationship builds, we continue to support them to get the support they need, whether through the wide range of services offered by Poppyscotland or through our network of partner organisations.”

He added: “For example, a person might contact us because they can’t pay their electricity bill, but as we get to know them we find out that it’s because they don’t have a job because they lost it due to excessive drinking, which goes back to something they experienced while they were serving.

“We can help with the bill – in fact that’s often a quick win – but we can also help the person get support with their drinking and the reasons behind it, and Poppyscotland’s welfare services can help them back into the workforce.”

If you feel that you, or one of your loved ones, could be helped by Poppyscotland’s welfare team or you would like to find out more information, please visit the Poppyscotland website.