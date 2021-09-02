Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
SponsoredLifestyle

SPONSORED: Quiz – Can Poppyscotland help you or a loved one?

By Sponsored Content
September 2, 2021, 9:00 am Updated: September 2, 2021, 11:50 am
A man being helped by a staff member of Poppyscotland

If someone you loved was struggling, would you be able to spot it?

We’d all like to think that if a loved one was struggling, we’d spot it. But many serving and former armed forces personnel mask the difficulties they are facing. Recognising that someone may need help is the first step to them getting that help.

Poppyscotland’s welfare services team speaks to thousands of people every year, each facing their own struggles. Their expert knowledge and vast experience working with the Armed Forces community means they can recognise when there is more going on than meets the eye.

Seeing the signs

For Head of Welfare Services Gary Gray, there are a number of ways a person can show they need help – and often people don’t notice them at first. But for loved ones, spotting any change is often a sign that something’s not quite right.

A veteran being given information by a member of Poppyscotland stafff

“A change in behaviour – whether it’s drinking more or using drugs or showing unreasonable behaviours – can often indicate there’s a problem.

“There are also changes in mood that can be a sign, such as increased anger or depression. People can also become quieter and more reserved.

“Some people even choose to start withdrawing from the people around them or their normal routines.

“It’s the people who know them who will be able to spot these changes.”

Find out if Poppyscotland can help

Take our quick quiz to find out if PoppyScotland can help you – or your loved one – with problems you are facing:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

If you fill in your details, a member of Poppyscotland’s Welfare Services team will get in touch.

Get to the root of the problem

Gary explained: “All of the welfare services staff are trained to go below the surface because although the presenting issue is the most important and obvious at the time someone contacts us, it is often only one part of a complex mix of issues.

“As we work with a person and a trusting relationship builds, we continue to support them to get the support they need, whether through the wide range of services offered by Poppyscotland or through our network of partner organisations.”

He added: “For example, a person might contact us because they can’t pay their electricity bill, but as we get to know them we find out that it’s because they don’t have a job because they lost it due to excessive drinking, which goes back to something they experienced while they were serving.

“We can help with the bill – in fact that’s often a quick win – but we can also help the person get support with their drinking and the reasons behind it, and Poppyscotland’s welfare services can help them back into the workforce.”

If you feel that you, or one of your loved ones, could be helped by Poppyscotland’s welfare team or you would like to find out more information, please visit the Poppyscotland website.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]