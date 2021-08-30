Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Fantastic beasts: Bring living spaces to life with animal ornaments

By Jacqueline Wake Young
August 30, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 16, 2021, 5:48 pm
Regency living room from Homesense.
Unless you live in a shooting lodge or castle, you’re not likely to have, let alone want, a stag’s head on the wall.

What such glum trophies add to the aesthetic of an interior is a matter for debate. The same goes for other taxidermy items and animal skin soft furnishings.

The Victorians were big on taxidermy, fascinated as they were by exotic travel, and any souvenirs from foreign lands were highly prized.

The 1851 Great Exhibition in London included on its guest list Charles Darwin, Charles Dickens, Karl Marx and Lewis Carroll – and a whole host of taxidermists.

They came from all around the world and brought with them specimens including lions, wolves and leopards and all manner of stuffed furry and feathered creatures.

The Regency era, which preceded the Victorian, also saw the very wealthy adorn their homes with animals, but of the living, breathing, pouncing and clawing kind.

Pet dogs and cats were commonplace, but it was not unheard of for a household to boast a monkey, orangutan or even a lemur.

Queen Charlotte kept zebras and would give away kangaroos as gifts.

Thankfully these days there’s a much less cruel, not to mention messy, way to get animals into your home décor.

This season’s Regency range from Homesense features aristocratic-looking dogs and horses, while peacocks and flamingos remain a staple for design inspiration.

Animal motifs are especially suited to children’s rooms (what child doesn’t love a tiger or elephant) but bring an energy and playfulness to other areas too.

Our animal motif picks

Reversible Dalmation Cushion, £8, Matalan.
Regency black horse ornament, £24.99, Homesense.
Dog ornament, £16.99, Homesense.
Silver polar bear, £7.99, TK Maxx.
Black Elephant Foil Print Cushion, £7, Primark.
Flamingo Table Lamp, £60, Very.
Glorious Gold Peacock, £30, Joe Browns.
Terrific Tiger Deco, £45, Joe Browns.
Tropical Jungle Peacock Art Print, £3, Abstract House.

