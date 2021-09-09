Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Quilty pleasures: How padded jackets can be functional and fabulous

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 9, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 16, 2021, 5:47 pm
Padded coat, £99, Sonder Studio.
Finding the perfect mix of function and fashion is difficult if not impossible, especially at this time of year between summer and autumn… in Scotland.

Usually a compromise has to be made somewhere.

A longline wool coat may look gorgeous but could lose points on technical grounds if the weather does its worst.

Meanwhile anoraks and raincoats tend to make up for in function what they lose in elegance.

For a long time, it seemed that the greater a coat’s ability to shield you from the elements the less attractive it was – and then Ariana Grande went on a break-up shopping spree in NYC.

Ari came tottering out of Chanel, loaded down with bags and swaddled in a padded jacket at least three times too big for her.

She was credited with blazing a fashion trail with everyone forgetting that Rihanna had been rocking the marshmallow look for years.

More recently Heidi Klum has been donning a gigantic puffer over an evening gown for the outdoor scenes in TV’s Making The Cut.

It’s a look that says: “I’m not really wearing this, my assistant just threw it over me and I still look fabulous.”

Proof that, it’s not what coat you wear, it’s how you wear it – and size matters.

Leopard Padded Coat, £35, Matalan.
Diamond quilted coat, £45, Matalan.
Stone Longline Puffer Coat, £48, Tu.
Khaki Quilted Jacket, £85, River Island.
Longline padded coat, £45, Matalan.
Monsoon Padded Coat, £100, from Very.
Monsoon Patsy Sustainable Long Padded Coat, £125, from Very.
Berry padded jacket,<br />£59.99, M&Co.
Paige Padded Coat Blue, £110, Monsoon.

