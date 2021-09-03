Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Hutcheon Mearns welcomes three new finance specialists

By Jamie Wilde
September 3, 2021, 11:45 am
Managing director Craig Hutcheon, left, and co-owner Adam Maitland, of Aberdeen based-firm Hutcheon Mearns.
Managing director Craig Hutcheon, left, and co-owner Adam Maitland, of Aberdeen based-firm Hutcheon Mearns.

Finance advisory specialists Hutcheon Mearns has expanded its team of industry-experienced accountants.

The move comes due to a growing demand for bespoke resource support from accountants who can assist on short or long-term projects.

Hutcheon Mearns’ team of finance specialists provide people and business advisory services – from business strategy advice to finance resource solutions – on a permanent or interim basis.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, the firm helps businesses build finance teams that deliver growth through focused strategy and initiatives.

Pamela Johnston and Andrew Stephen join Iain McGettrick as Hutchon Mearns’ three new senior specialists.

They all possess considerable exploration and production (E&P) and private equity expertise and will provide a range of services from interim financial controller cover and technical accounting to audit preparation projects.

Pamela Johnston.

Pamela is a certified chartered accountant with more than 15 years of experience in the industry.

Her strongest assets lie in financial reporting and analysis, planning, cost control and management accounting, with a particular skillset in upstream commercial arrangements.

She is delighted with her new role as a senior specialist at the company: “I’m really pleased to have become a part of the Hutcheon Mearns team,” she said.

I knew that the company had an excellent reputation having worked as an accountant for many companies.

“I work part-time and when I was looking elsewhere in the market, I felt like I needed to take a step down to find a part-time role.

“I don’t feel like I’ve had to make that compromise here.

“I’ve been off for the kids’ holidays in summer and have been working term time and school hours at the moment which is perfect for me, but I’ve also got the option to do more if I want to.

“It’s varied, satisfying work in a senior role.”

Andrew Stephen.

Andrew has worked for various listed and private sector clients, including Total, BrewDog and DNO.

With a career spanning in excess of 13 years in financial accounting, he thrives at interpreting, communicating and interrogating new accounting policies and technical issues.

Iain McGettrick.

Iain also brings significant value to the Hutcheon Mearns team through his vast working experiences with private equity-backed offshore supply-chain companies.

Speaking of his new senior specialist appointees, Hutcheon Mearns managing director, Craig Hutcheon, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Pamela, Andrew and Iain to the team during an exciting period of growth for the company.

“The enhanced experience of the team enables us to better support our clients with a turn-key team of specialists ready to provide short or medium-term support when required.

“From maternity cover to daily operations, our specialist team require minimal training to integrate with client projects and deliver tangible business benefits.”

Visit www.hutcheonmearns.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]