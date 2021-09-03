Hutcheon Mearns welcomes three new finance specialists

Finance advisory specialists Hutcheon Mearns has expanded its team of industry-experienced accountants.

The move comes due to a growing demand for bespoke resource support from accountants who can assist on short or long-term projects.

Hutcheon Mearns’ team of finance specialists provide people and business advisory services – from business strategy advice to finance resource solutions – on a permanent or interim basis.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, the firm helps businesses build finance teams that deliver growth through focused strategy and initiatives.

Pamela Johnston and Andrew Stephen join Iain McGettrick as Hutchon Mearns’ three new senior specialists.

They all possess considerable exploration and production (E&P) and private equity expertise and will provide a range of services from interim financial controller cover and technical accounting to audit preparation projects.

Pamela is a certified chartered accountant with more than 15 years of experience in the industry.

Her strongest assets lie in financial reporting and analysis, planning, cost control and management accounting, with a particular skillset in upstream commercial arrangements.

She is delighted with her new role as a senior specialist at the company: “I’m really pleased to have become a part of the Hutcheon Mearns team,” she said.

“I knew that the company had an excellent reputation having worked as an accountant for many companies.

“I work part-time and when I was looking elsewhere in the market, I felt like I needed to take a step down to find a part-time role.

“I don’t feel like I’ve had to make that compromise here.

“I’ve been off for the kids’ holidays in summer and have been working term time and school hours at the moment which is perfect for me, but I’ve also got the option to do more if I want to.

“It’s varied, satisfying work in a senior role.”

Andrew has worked for various listed and private sector clients, including Total, BrewDog and DNO.

With a career spanning in excess of 13 years in financial accounting, he thrives at interpreting, communicating and interrogating new accounting policies and technical issues.

Iain also brings significant value to the Hutcheon Mearns team through his vast working experiences with private equity-backed offshore supply-chain companies.

Speaking of his new senior specialist appointees, Hutcheon Mearns managing director, Craig Hutcheon, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Pamela, Andrew and Iain to the team during an exciting period of growth for the company.

“The enhanced experience of the team enables us to better support our clients with a turn-key team of specialists ready to provide short or medium-term support when required.

“From maternity cover to daily operations, our specialist team require minimal training to integrate with client projects and deliver tangible business benefits.”

