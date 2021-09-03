From commercial packaging to ecologically disposable food packaging, Aberdeenshire company has you covered. Grampian Packaging Supplies has a 100% success rate at finding at least one way of improving the environmental impact of the companies it works with.

Packaging is something we all encounter every day of our lives; from ordering meals in disposable food packaging, to shopping for food, clothing or gadgets online, it has long since been a necessity in our society.

And over the past year, it has become even more so.

Indeed, during lockdown, restaurants and other establishments across the country had to rethink their business models, with many operating takeaway services for the first time. Thus, disposable food packaging became essential for their success.

Shops which were forced to close opened up their virtual doors and online orders soared across the country. According to Satista, online shopping increased from 40% in March 2020 to 75% in February of this year. And Grampian Packaging Supplies helped make this happen by supplying everything needed to transport goods from business to customer.

Friendly advice and packaging audits

Operating under the mantra, “in this together,” Grampian Packaging Supplies offers expert advice to businesses on how they can operate both more economically and environmentally friendly.

General Manager, Russell Leith, says: “We offer an auditing service for businesses which helps them to identify areas they can improve, either by saving money or by becoming more environmentally friendly.”

Grampian Packaging Supplies has a 100% success rate at finding at least one way of improving the environmental impact of the companies it works with.

“We have a vast range of cardboard and compostable packaging, which is obviously much better for the planet than plastics,” explains Russell. “Our Happy Planet Disposables range is extremely popular with companies who want to look after the earth.”

Constant growth and development

While many businesses struggled over lockdown, Grampian Packaging Supplies evolved, focussing its energy on disposable food packaging and online orders, as opposed to the commercial and industrial packaging which was such a huge part of their business pre-covid.

“We supply a huge amount of goods to offices across the country, from storage boxes to janitorial goods, so when they shut for lockdown, we had to refocus and diversify to survive,” Russell explains.

“As industries begin to reengage, however, we are looking forward to supporting old and new commercial customers of the company, now that the government restrictions are lifting after the covid pandemic.”

Environmental judgements

As a knowledgeable and experienced company, Grampian Packaging Supplies are aware of the impact disposable food packaging, wrapping, industrial boxes and plastic can have on the environment.

Russell expands, “We are extremely proud of our eco range and are always looking to do as much for the planet as we can.

“It is not always possible to use biodegradable materials for bigger orders, however, as there are specific health and safety criteria to adhere to.

“What we can do in these instances is make recommendations and share our expert knowledge on the matter.”

For the past 14 years, the company has been progressing and growing in knowledge – ready to pass on to anyone in need of packaging assistance and its vast range of products and clientele is testament to the adaptability and capability of the company and its team.

Whether you need some expert advice regarding your choice of eco-friendly food packaging, are wondering what commercial packaging will fit the bill, are looking to reduce your carbon footprint, or simply wish save some money, you can trust the experts at Grampian Packaging Supplies.

Contact the company today or visit the Grampian Packaging Supplies website to view their full range of products.