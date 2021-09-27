9 Cross-stitch designs to try this autumn

Based on beautiful watercolour paintings from John Clayton, we start with a “bonnie” design capturing one of the Scottish Highland’s most famous landmarks.

All featured kits arrive with easy-to-follow instructions, pre-sorted and carded stranded cottons and aida fabric.

1. Bonnie Prince Charlie’s Monument

Standing close to Glenfinnan Viaduct, this monument stands in the area where Charles Edward Stuart or “Bonnie Prince Charlie” raised his standard, marking the start of the 1745 Jacobite rebellion.

This first design captures the historic setting beautifully.

2. Mountain Stream

Another picturesque scene, a gentle stream flowing down from the mountains takes centre stage in our next design.

Skirted by trees and thick green foliage, this is a wonderfully calming scene to try your hand at this autumn.

3. Autumn Reflections Bridge

A scene full of autumnal colour, this beautiful design is full of intricate little details bringing the design to life.

Spot birds gliding just over the water, a bridge lying off into the distance with trees hugging the riverside.

4. Mountains and Lake

Shadowy mountains stand over a scenic lake in our next design full of greenery and calm blue waters.

5. Autumn Light Stag

A lone Stag stands in a clearing skirted by woodland.

Quite cinematic and a scene easy to imagine taking place during “Golden Hour” in the Scottish wilderness.

6. Calm Waters

A small boat following the shoreline catches the eye in our next design.

Mustard orange sails stand out immediately in a scene full of contrasting natural colour.

7. Windmill

A lovely country scene; a traditional windmill and neighbouring home are the only signs of civilisation in our next design.

8. Lakeside Village

Looking down a village path, a tall church stands high above surrounding buildings.

Close by, a scenic lake skirted by mountains is just visible.

9. Ford Way

Our final countryside scene is perfect for gifting or displaying in your home, featuring a charming cottage, bridge, and a bevy of swans.

