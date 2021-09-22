SPONSORED: Kickstart your career – 5 job vacancies in Aberdeen and the North East of Scotland

Are you hunting for a new job in the North East of Scotland? Here are just a few job vacancies to explore in Aberdeen and surrounding areas.

Have you thought about your career more in the last 18 months?

Harvard Business Review says that “Unexpected events or shocks disrupt our habitual routines, jolt us out of our comfort zones, and lead us to ask big questions about what matters and what is worth doing. It’s no wonder, then, that during the current pandemic, many people are rethinking their careers.”

The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have forced many of us to question our day-to-day roles, while others have been on long-term furlough or lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Regardless of your situation, if you’re looking for a new career then now could be the time to find a job that truly makes you shine.

Here are just a few companies in the North East of Scotland that are actively recruiting for roles right now.

Take the next step in your career with a Digital Marketing Graduate job in Aberdeen

Have you recently completed your marketing degree?

Are you looking for a role that allows you to make a difference?

Are you a creative thinker with a passion for all things digital?

If you answered yes to the above, then ANM Group would love to hear from you.

ANM Group is one of the largest and most progressive co-operative farming, food and finance businesses in Scotland and is ranked in the top 25 of UK co-operatives. The Group is at the heart of the community and has a successful track record of innovation and diversification, providing its members with efficient and relevant services.

Reporting to the Digital Marketing Executive, the Digital Marketing Graduate will work closely with the business heads to plan and execute marketing activities in line with the business objectives.

Competitive salary on offer.

Benefits – company pension, life insurance and onsite parking.

The role is based at Thainstone Centre – 15 minutes north of Aberdeen City Centre.

An element of flexible and remote working would be considered.

Candidates interested in the Digital Marketing Graduate job at ANM Group should email their CV to careers@anmgroup.co.uk.

Make a difference – find a care worker job in Aberdeenshire with Balhousie Care Group

Balhousie Care Group calls its employees Everyday Heroes – and for good reason.

Liz Thomson, who just celebrated her 80th birthday, is an Activities Coordinator at Balhousie Huntly care home in Aberdeenshire. She is busting plenty of myths surrounding older workers and care staff.

She leads the events calendar in the Aberdeenshire residential home for dozens of residents, organising daily activities like afternoon teas, knitting clubs and gardening sessions.

And she does it all with a spring in her step.

“I have tried retiring before but I like working!” says Liz. “I really enjoy the time I spend with the residents. I’ve known some of them for nine years now, so organising and leading activities is always enjoyable.”

Richard Lake, Balhousie Huntly’s Home Manager, continues: “People often don’t realise the different staff roles that comprise a care home team. And as Liz demonstrates, the Huntly team is a diverse one.

“Just as every one of our residents has different needs, so each of our staff can have different needs in terms of their hours, flexibility and career progression.”

Balhousie Care Group operates 26 care facilities across six regions of Scotland.

As an award-winning, growing company, Balhousie is always on the lookout for like-minded people to join its teams.

Browse the Balhousie Care Group jobs board or email careers@balhousiecare.co.uk.

Explore Scotland with a hospitality job at the Crieff Hydro family of hotels

Looking for a new challenge, a new role, love creating exceptional experiences for guests? Then take a look at the current vacancies available across the Crieff Hydro family of hotels!

Anyone who tells you hotel work isn’t hard has quite clearly never worked in one, but in Crieff Hydro’s world you get back what you put in.

You get to work in the locations where people want to holiday, meaning on your days off you can explore some of Scotland’s most iconic locations.

Hike in the Highlands, bike ride in the Scottish Borders or pick picture perfect Perthshire.

There are also great team benefits to take advantage of, including discounts on the likes of buying takeaway coffees, dinner, overnight stays and super savings on Segways, archery and all outdoor activities.

Also on offer is:

Staff accommodation

gratuities

training and developing

work based modern apprenticeships and qualifications.

Like the “Crieff Hydro Family Careers” page on Facebook or email recruitment@crieffhydro.com to find out more.

Boost your skills –HGV Technicians and Apprenticeship jobs in the North East

Norscot Truck & Van is a family-owned business based in North East Scotland that holds DAF, MAN, Iveco and Isuzu dealer franchises for Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth and Inverness.

It is also a PAS43 approved recovery agent across Aberdeenshire and Tayside regions, with state-of-the-art equipment and training available.

It is looking to recruit experienced HGV technicians, but there are also apprenticeship opportunities available in all Norscot depots.

Qualifications and experience required – HGV Technicians:

City and Guilds/NVQ Level 3 in Heavy Vehicle Repair and Maintenance is preferred

HGV Class 2 licence would be beneficial however not essential.

Qualifications and experience required – HGV and Parts Apprentices:

National 5 Maths & English Grades A-C

Interest or passion for HGV Industry

Salary and Benefits:

Working for a family run business backed up by leading truck manufacturers gives you stability, great pay rates and excellent continued training and future progression.

Competitive salary with opportunity to earn in excess of £34,000 (including overtime)

Contributory pension scheme

Group Income Protection scheme

Death in Service scheme

For more information or to apply to Norscot, please email Holly Barrack at holly.barrack@norscot.uk.com

Ready for a new challenge? Sparks might just have the job opportunity for you

Sparks provides a highly competitive and professional service to a wide portfolio of companies across the UK, with over 50 years’ experience.

Current vacancies in Aberdeen with Sparks includes:

Refrigeration Services Aberdeen

Refrigeration/Air Conditioning Engineers

Time-served service, maintenance and installation refrigeration/air conditioning engineers

Electrical Services Aberdeen

Service electricians/approved electricians

Administrator/Account Assistant

Purchase Ledger/Administrator

For further information on applying to a job with Sparks, contact: 01224 704448 or jobs@sparksms.co.uk