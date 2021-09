Competition watchdog launches formal inquiry into Babcock and CHC helicopter merger A formal inquiry has been launched by the competition watchdog into the merger of CHC and Babcock helicopters.

OGA chairman accuses Russia of ‘using energy supplies as a weapon’ over gas price crisis The chairman of the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has levelled an accusation at Russia over its role in the gas price crisis.

More energy suppliers will fail this year, UK Business Secretary warns UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warned that more energy suppliers may fail this year after a surge in gas prices caused seven to collapse already, affecting some 1.5 million households.