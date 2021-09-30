SPONSORED: 7 farmers’ markets you have to visit this autumn

There’s something very special about wandering around a farmers’ market at this time of year.

An afternoon spent sampling the finest fruit and vegetables of the season, enjoying some fresh, autumnal air and chatting with friendly producers is hard to beat.

And in Scotland, we are lucky enough to have countless farmers’ markets to choose from!

They are a great way to spend a Saturday or Sunday with the family, as most have craft and confectionary stalls to keep the kids entertained.

Here is a list of our all time favourites…

1. Charleton Farm Shop, Montrose

Nestled in the coastal town of Montrose, Charelton Farm Shop is proud to source from predominantly local, independent Scottish suppliers in both its farm store and gift shop.

it was locally grown produce and goodies which have been hand-made on the farm too.

The shop is seasonally stocked with fruit grown on the farm. And visitors can even pick their own fruit – which is fun for all the family!

On Charleton Farm, they grow asparagus, potatoes, rhubarb, apples, pears, strawberries, raspberries, tayberries, redcurrants, peas, brambles, blueberries, cherries, plums, tomatoes, squashes, pumpkins and Christmas trees!

So, with both Halloween and the festive season on the horizon, Charleton Farm Shop is well worth a visit in the coming months.

Visit the farm’s Facebook page for more information.

2. Huntly Farmers’ Market, Aberdeenshire

The Huntly Farmers’ and Produce Market, held in the Square on the first Saturday of each month is a busy and lively market showcasing the best of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire local produce.

All stallholders are based in the North-East of Scotland, selling excellent quality food and crafts, or plants grown, reared, made or caught by small producers.

Since the market began in 2007 it has built the reputation of a busy, high quality, local produce market that customers have become used to enjoying.

Stallholders include a variety of meats, fresh seasonal veg, baking and sweets, fish and shellfish, locally grown plants, honey and teas.

Street food and hot drinks are on sale as well as a local charity fundraising stall and an information stall.

Huntly’s own artisan bakers are open in the Square on market days and a rolling calendar of activities are provided by Deveron Projects on their stall each month.

And, in December, an additional Christmas Market is held over the 3rd weekend of the month.

Card or cash payments are accepted at stalls and stallholders can take pre-orders ahead of each market day. Just get in touch with each supplier directly via the farmers’ market Facebook page.

3. Gynack Gardens, Kingussie

Kingussie, the small town with a big heart.

Kingussie Cairngorms Market is held in the newly re-designed Gynack Gardens, nestled in the centre of the town alongside the river with views of the surrounding hills.

There is plenty of space to sit and savour the delicious offerings from various producers.

Local shops, galleries and cafes are also open on market day, so make sure to have a wander around them too!

Great walks and cycle paths can be accessed from the gardens, where you can also find a bike shelter.

The market offers fresh, locally produced foods, unique crafts from the Cairngorms National Park and surrounding areas.

Halloween, Sunday 31 October, will be the last Kingussie market of the year, visitors are encouraged to dress for the occasion!

4. Banchory Farmers’ Market, Aberdeenshire

Banchory Farmers Market celebrates its 20th birthday next year.

And, as one of the busiest farmers markets in Aberdeenshire, the secret of its success has been its focus on offering a wide range of quality produce from locally sourced suppliers.

From fresh seafood, craft butchery, handcrafted bakery, locally grown fruit and veg, fresh farm eggs, artisan cheeses, local honey and small batch jams, to sauces, deserts, sweet treats and locally roasted coffee beans, every trader at the market is passionate bout what they do.

The appeal of buying direct from the producer and knowing it’s both local and fresh is hard to beat; you can take home a complete meal from the market and know the source of everything you buy.

The market runs on the third Saturday of every month in the Bellfield Carpark in the heart of the town and is busy from the start at 9am right through until 1pm.

The market remained well attended throughout the pandemic and continued to provide the local community with a great range of products while providing a lifeline to local businesses. Shoppers quickly took up the benefits of shopping local!

5. Cairngorms Farmers’ Market Ltd, Moray

You’ll find this friendly market, which runs seasonally from April to November on the first Sunday of the month, in front of the Grant Arms Hotel.

It has become very popular with locals, tourists, bus tours and day trippers alike as the market is blessed with a wide variety of food, drink and craft stalls from across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Among the stallholders are national award-winners, Rose Cottage County Kitchen, offering delicious preserves, and Ann Davidson Farmer/Butcher serving up pies. Other popular stalls include Java Rasa from Glenlivet, with their hot, ready-to-eat spring rolls and samosas, as well as Indonesian ready meals.

Woodmill Game provides a wide selection of venison and small game, while Wark Farm’s organic beef, lamb, pork and veggie pies always sell out.

One of the most popular stalls is the Isle of Skye Baking Company, and complementing that is Blue Toon Bakes from Peterhead. The Crab Company’s shellfish are extremely popular – particularly the live crab and lobster.

From Loch Ness-side, you’ll find an Abriachan Nurseries stall, with a vast range of hardy plants, flowers and shrubs.

Many stallholders offer vegan and/or gluten free products, which are well received by shoppers. Crafted beers, gins and liqueurs have proved equally popular.

The food stalls are complemented by a range of quality craft stalls including recycled whisky barrels, jewellery, knitwear, leather work, fused glass jewellery, local artist Angus Grant, wood crafts, candles and wax melts, as well as specialised skincare products and kiddies’ entertainments.

Follow the market’s Facebook page for all upcoming dates. Anyone interested in booking a stall should contact Alasdair Boyne by email on alasdair.boyne@outlook.com.

6. Elgin Farmers’ Market, Moray

Nestled along St Giles Church in the centre of the High Street, every third Saturday the Elgin Farmers Market showcases artisans and crafters from Moray and beyond.

Running since 1997, the market in Elgin was the second Farmers Market established in Scotland.

The types of stalls that you can find at the market include plants, handmade crafted items, candles, fresh fish, cakes, sweets and more- there is something for everyone!

While you are in Elgin visiting the market be sure to take a wander to visit the exciting collection of unique independent specialist shops and high street names. too.

And be sure to enjoy the eclectic food on offer, as locally sourced ingredients are the order of the day on most menus. There is an option for every palate in Elgin, and a price tag to suit every pocket.

In the run up to the monthly market, keep up to date with the stall holders that will be attending by following the market Facebook page.

Upcoming market dates are 16 October and a Halloween Day on 30 October.

If you are a local producer and would like to attend the market, contact Alasdair Boyne on alasdair.boyne@outlook.com.

7. Peterhead Producers’ Market, Aberdeenshire

This market has quickly established itself on the first Saturday of every month, transforming Drummers Corner and Marischal Street.

Peterhead is fortunate to still have a thriving town centre, and local businesses have reported strong sales on each market day.

Leslie Forsyth, Manager of Rediscover Peterhead, said: “We have been delighted to discover just how many great quality food and drink producers we have on our doorstep.

“As you would expect at a market in Peterhead, we have a great range of fish and shellfish on sale at every market.

“We regularly offer fruit and vegetables, bread, confectionery, locally produced fresh meat, game, cheese, and a selection of beer, gin, and liqueurs.

“The hot food takeaway stalls have been very successful, with paella and locally produced German-style bratwurst on offer, as well as burgers available on most market days.

“Plus, we have a selection of locally produced crafts to complement our range of food and drink.”

The next Peterhead Producers’ Market is on 2 October. Come along and enjoy sampling a wide range of produce, and take the time to browse round the town centre to see what else Peterhead has to offer. It’s a great day out!

If you are a local producer, get in touch via the Peterhead Producers’ Market Facebook page, or email Alasdair Boyne on alasdair.boyne@outlook.com.