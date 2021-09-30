Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021
Sponsored Lifestyle

SPONSORED: The restaurant with panoramic views and top notch service awaits your visit

By Sponsored Content
September 30, 2021, 11:53 am
Post Thumbnail

If you like your meal with a view, there’s one stand out restaurant awaiting your visit in Aberdeenshire.

To take in the sights of fabulous wildlife, an expansive golf course and stunning Scottish land and seascapes, all while sampling some of the finest food in the North East, The View is where to go.

The up and coming restaurant is run by Chrissy and Mark Graham.

Originally from Newcastle, the Geordie pair have lived in Newburgh for nine years and have built a reputation in the area for being successful restauranteurs.

They took the reins of The Barn coffee shop and restaurant in nearby Foveran in 2018 to great success. And in late 2019, the pair were approached by Newburgh on Ythan Golf Club.

Chrissy is proud of what she and her husband have achieved so far.

“Their chef was resigning and they wanted to completely step things up with the club,” explains Chrissy. “They’d seen the success we’d had with The Barn and asked if we would be interested in doing something similar here.”

Family, food and far-reaching views are staples at The View, which, since Chrissy and Mark took over, is turning heads for all of the right reasons.

The golf club previously operated on a member-only basis, but this was swiftly changed by the couple to allow the public to enjoy the stunning panoramic view of the course and Forvie Nature Reserve.

The restauranteurs were hit hard by the first 2020 lockdown, however, as they were due to open with a public licence the week after it was announced.

“It was devastating… but we used it to our advantage,” says Chrissy. “We redecorated and brightened it up from an older golf club into a more welcoming space.

The impressive menu at The View now includes indulgent afternoon teas

“It allowed us to create more of an identity and that’s when the name, The View, was first thought about.

“It’s taken a little bit of adaption; I think the members of the gold club are now realising that change is good.

“The club is thriving on the business we’re bringing in and the new members that we’re picking up.”

Indeed, since its blistering start last year, The View is going from strength to strength. The team have recently introduced afternoon teas to the menu and are all set to welcome live music to the family-friendly setting.

But the restaurant’s offerings which come with a “twist” have proved to be what customers love most about The View thus far.

The View’s surrounding landscape is truly breath-taking.

Chrissy says: “Our hanging kebabs are going down a storm. We do chicken breasts which hang on our skewers, then you pour sauce on top which dribbles down on to the meat.

“They’re really popular and also something a bit different.”

With the world opening back up, Chrissy is looking forward to welcoming more and more people through the doors of her family restaurant.

She is determined to make the restaurant an even more successful hub for delicious food, entertainment and spectacular views of the North East.

“The view is what it says on the tin,” Chrissy laughs. “But it’s backed up by our great food and service.

“I just love seeing happy customers who keep coming back.”

For more in formation, follow The View’s Facebook page, or visit their website.

