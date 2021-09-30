SPONSORED: The restaurant with panoramic views and top notch service awaits your visit

If you like your meal with a view, there’s one stand out restaurant awaiting your visit in Aberdeenshire.

To take in the sights of fabulous wildlife, an expansive golf course and stunning Scottish land and seascapes, all while sampling some of the finest food in the North East, The View is where to go.

The up and coming restaurant is run by Chrissy and Mark Graham.

Originally from Newcastle, the Geordie pair have lived in Newburgh for nine years and have built a reputation in the area for being successful restauranteurs.

They took the reins of The Barn coffee shop and restaurant in nearby Foveran in 2018 to great success. And in late 2019, the pair were approached by Newburgh on Ythan Golf Club.

“Their chef was resigning and they wanted to completely step things up with the club,” explains Chrissy. “They’d seen the success we’d had with The Barn and asked if we would be interested in doing something similar here.”

Family, food and far-reaching views are staples at The View, which, since Chrissy and Mark took over, is turning heads for all of the right reasons.

The golf club previously operated on a member-only basis, but this was swiftly changed by the couple to allow the public to enjoy the stunning panoramic view of the course and Forvie Nature Reserve.

The restauranteurs were hit hard by the first 2020 lockdown, however, as they were due to open with a public licence the week after it was announced.

“It was devastating… but we used it to our advantage,” says Chrissy. “We redecorated and brightened it up from an older golf club into a more welcoming space.

“It allowed us to create more of an identity and that’s when the name, The View, was first thought about.

“It’s taken a little bit of adaption; I think the members of the gold club are now realising that change is good.

“The club is thriving on the business we’re bringing in and the new members that we’re picking up.”

Indeed, since its blistering start last year, The View is going from strength to strength. The team have recently introduced afternoon teas to the menu and are all set to welcome live music to the family-friendly setting.

But the restaurant’s offerings which come with a “twist” have proved to be what customers love most about The View thus far.

Chrissy says: “Our hanging kebabs are going down a storm. We do chicken breasts which hang on our skewers, then you pour sauce on top which dribbles down on to the meat.

“They’re really popular and also something a bit different.”

With the world opening back up, Chrissy is looking forward to welcoming more and more people through the doors of her family restaurant.

She is determined to make the restaurant an even more successful hub for delicious food, entertainment and spectacular views of the North East.

“The view is what it says on the tin,” Chrissy laughs. “But it’s backed up by our great food and service.

“I just love seeing happy customers who keep coming back.”

For more in formation, follow The View’s Facebook page, or visit their website.