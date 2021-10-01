SPONSORED: Get the feel-good factor in Stonehaven by visiting any of these local businesses

The picturesque panorama that surrounds Stonehaven is not the only reason to visit this town, for it has a lot to offer to those looking to spend some quality time in this pocket of Aberdeenshire.

If you are wondering what is on in the town, you can visit Stunning Stonehaven and download the app, to stay updated on the new events in town. Stonehaven is also the perfect place to relax and look after your wellbeing, so head to this Aberdeenshire town soon and embrace the feel-good factor…

Bio clinic

Bio Clinic is a skin and wellness clinic led by Ruth Strachan within Stonehaven Dental Practice.

Ruth has worked in health and wellness for over 25 years, and offers non-invasive skin rejuvenation, problem skin management, medical grade skincare, body contouring and wellness services.

Bio Clinic brings some of the latest technologies that you’ll find in exclusive Harley Street clinics to Stonehaven including: LPG Endermologie, HydraFacialMD, OxyGeneo, LED Light Therapy, HIFU, High intensity muscle stimulation and even an infrared sauna.

From skin improvement, body contouring to sports recovery, Ruth can recommend a bespoke treatment programme based on individual goals/time and budget.

If you aren’t sure what to book then Ruth offers free telephone consultations. For more information please contact Ruth on: 07709425048, email: ruth@bioskinclinic.co.uk, or book online.

For more information, follow the Bio Clinic on Facebook.

SDH Fitness

SDH Fitness is dedicated to helping everyone reach their maximal potential.

Many people might think that getting in shape is complicated. But SDH Fitness want to show how simple the solution actually is.

Some fitness companies try to make things look more difficult than they need to be. At SDH Fitness, they offer wide variety of classes and personal training sessions in a beautiful, private garden and well-equipped studio in Stonehaven.

At SDH Fitness, it’s about about the simple strategies, focused on tried and tested solutions. There’s no nonsense, no false promises and no need to shy away from the basic methods of staying fit and healthy.

The owner of SDH Fitness said: “I have been helping people achieve their health goals for almost 30 years – I know what works and what doesn’t! It’s not about trying to re-invent the wheel, it’s a matter of emphasising the basics, with smart habit formations, to deliver the desired outcome. My mission, at SDH Fitness, is to help anyone realise that you don’t have to accept how you look and feel right now. Anyone can Stay Strong – Live Well – Live Long!”

Phone: 07740472535

Email: steve@sdh-fitness.com

For more on SDH Fitness or to book a session, click here to visit SDH Fitness website.

Carron to Mumbai

Carron to Mumbai offers outstanding Indian cuisine in a unique Art Deco setting.

This multi-award-winning restaurant is now taking bookings for Christmas. So why not book in advance to secure your Festive Booking and make sure you don’t miss out.

For your safety and the safety of the staff there will be restrictions on numbers.

The menu at Carron to Mumbai is a mix of traditional and contemporary, with most main dishes available with a choice of meat, fish or vegetarian.

So pop in, sit back, relax and enjoy your surroundings and allow the restaurant staff the time to present you with the finest of dishes.

Tel: 01569 760460

For more info or to book now click here.

Replenish

Replenish is a refill, zero waste and local produce store situated on Stonehaven’s Allardice Street.

Replenish helps customers do their bit to reduce their environmental impact by providing plastic wrap free or compostable packaged produce, locally produced food, and eco-living products.

With an extensive range of dried goods such as cereals, flours, pasta, rice, herbs & spices; Replenish customers are encouraged to join the refill revolution and bring their own container to refill – saving them money and reducing waste by only buying what they need. The refill range also includes shampoo, conditioners, body wash, and household cleaning products.

When it comes to local produce, Replenish stocks a wide selection of food celebrating the best the North East and Scotland has to offer – including cured fish and meats, soft drinks, jams, eggs, locally grown vegetables, bread, and more. Customers can also try out the nut butter machine to make their own fresh peanut butter.

Pop in and top up! Find Replenish on Facebook.

Giulianotti

Italians know a thing or two about ice cream.

Now four generations on from founder Ernesto Giulianotti, this family business continues to flourish. Giulianotti’s artisan ice creams, sorbets and frozen yoghurts are all handmade in small batches at Giulianotti, which has won numerous UK National Awards over the years.

Giulianotti has a fantastic repertoire of interesting and seasonal flavours to offer customers. These include Raspberry Pavlova, Tiramisu, Pistachio, Salted Caramel, Liquorice and even fabulous ices for Whisky connoisseurs, made with Scottish Single Malts and Heather Honey.

Since 1899, Giulianotti has been a specialist purveyor of fine confectionery and chocolates. This rare and truly Vintage Sweet Shop attracts visitors from far and near, including Royalty and celebrities alike. You will not find a finer traditional sweetie emporium anywhere in Scotland.

Find Stonehaven’s only Artisan Ice Cream Maker just up from the Market Square at 12 Evan Street, Stonehaven, AB39 2EQ Tel 01569 762444

Follow Giulianotti on Facebook.

Charles Michies Pharmacy

Established in 1921, Charles Michies Pharmacies are an independent,

family-owned group of pharmacies in the North East of Scotland. Visit

our Stonehaven store for your prescriptions, medicines

advice and a comprehensive range of healthcare services.

Protect yourself, your friends and your family from the flu

this winter. Book your flu vaccination at Michies Pharmacy Stonehaven.

For more information or to book your appointment click here.

Old Pier Café

You will find a wee hidden gem at the Old Pier Café in Stonehaven.

The café is open every day 9am to 5pm. Its staff is proud to be serving organic ice cream, hot drinks, cold drinks, fresh filled baguettes, baked pastries, croque monsieur, French onion soup and more!

Things to look out for this winter include: pop ups and a new winter menu. With an outlook like this (see picture above), you are guarantee to enjoy the view whatever the weather.

Tel: 01569 766035

Eion Stewart Fine Art

A wee gem on the main street, Eion Stewart Fine Art is celebrating 10 years in Stonehaven.

Established in 1997, the gallery Eion Stewart Fine Art is one of Aberdeenshire’s destination galleries for showing quality, contemporary art by leading Scottish artists, while also regularly introducing fresh, new talent.

It strives to gather the best original art by some of the most sought-after artists from across the country, under one roof.

The gallery carefully curates cohesive exhibitions throughout the year, offering a friendly, informative experience in an intimate space. In addition to its exhibition schedule, Eion Stewart Fine Art offers a bespoke frame-making service, drawing on more than 30 years’ experience, priding ourselves on building well-constructed, quality frames, in pre-finished and our in-house hand-finished profiles for prints, 3D objects, needle-works, and original artworks.

Visit the gallery in person Tuesday to Friday 10am to 5.30pm or Saturday between 10am and 4pm

Tel: 01569 785606

To contact the gallery by email: art@eionstewartfineart.com

Stepping Stones

Stepping Stones is an independent children’s department store based in Stonehaven.

It specialises in fully measured and fitted children’s footwear which focusses on fit, style, customer requirements and choice. Stepping Stones also offers quality organic cotton clothing, educational and sustainable wooden toys, bespoke gifts, useful accessories and an exclusive children’s hairdressing service.

The department store stocks brands including: Start-rite, Geox, Frugi, Kite, Toby Tiger, Lanka Kade and so much more!

Stepping Stones is committed to adding value and making shopping with children as stress free as possible. From its caterpillar shoe-fitting bench, to its hairdressing car chair, to the use of iPads – each provides children with the perfect distraction!

All of its clothing is tissue wrapped with love. Every first pair of shoes is accompanied by a photo of the child in a keepsake wallet, while every first haircut leaves with a lock of hair in a keepsake box.

Book your shoe fitting or hair dressing appointment, or shop the gorgeous products online now at Stepping Stones.