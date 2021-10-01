Couple combine hobbies in new Milton of Crathes venture

A husband and wife team have opened their first physical shop in Deeside having harnessed a love for crafts and astrophotography.

White Stag Barrels and WhiteSky Photographics has opened at the Milton of Crathes complex near Banchory.

Following the success of a pop-up shop held there earlier in the summer, Simon and Jen White have now turned their hobbies into their dream job.

Inside, the shop showcases crafty creations from wine and whisky barrels as well as eye-catching night-time photography.

By day, the couple give barrels a new lease of life, creating everything from bespoke bars to dog beds and wine holders to outdoor furniture.

Then when night comes, Simon indulges in his passion for astrophotography, capturing north-east landmarks such as Loch Muick and Dunnideer Ruins in his vivid imagery.

Simon said: “Opening the shop at the Milton of Crathes was a huge step for us, but it was an opportunity that we had to grab with both hands.

“What started out as a hobby quickly turned into much more.

“People really enjoy hearing about the life the barrels had before us and the work we do to bring them to life as new pieces.

“Astrophotography is so much more than just a photograph of a stunning landmark or skyline, it brings both the subject and the night sky to life.

“It’s the perfect release when you have been working on a barrel all day in the workshop, getting out in the fresh night air.

“The Milton of Crathes complex is the perfect setting for our work and we’re already enjoying speaking to locals and visitors from further afield about our work.

“It’s such a pleasure to see our pieces heading off to homes across Britain to be loved and enjoyed.”

Jen also added: “Since we opened our doors, the feedback we have received has been so positive.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with customers to design new creations.

“It’s so rewarding and we like nothing more than getting updates showing seats, bars and pictures in people’s homes.”

Milton of Crathes is part of Leys Estate Group. David Smart, Leys Estate Group chief executive, said: “As an estate, we are committed to helping new businesses grow and find their full potential.

“Simon and Jen have worked hard to develop an identity for their enterprise, focusing on the quality and uniqueness of their products.

“We wish them the very best at Milton of Crathes and look forward to watching their business flourish.”

Other businesses currently situated at the Milton of Crathes complex include Milton Art Gallery, Milton Brasserie, Hidden Scotland and TwinPeakes Fly Fishing.

Visit www.whitestagbarrels.com and whiteskyphotographics.selz.com