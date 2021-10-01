Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021
Lifestyle

Couple combine hobbies in new Milton of Crathes venture

By Jamie Wilde
October 1, 2021, 11:45 am
Simon and Jen White outside their new shop at Milton of Crathes near Banchory.

A husband and wife team have opened their first physical shop in Deeside having harnessed a love for crafts and astrophotography.

White Stag Barrels and WhiteSky Photographics has opened at the Milton of Crathes complex near Banchory.

Following the success of a pop-up shop held there earlier in the summer, Simon and Jen White have now turned their hobbies into their dream job.

Inside, the shop showcases crafty creations from wine and whisky barrels as well as eye-catching night-time photography.

By day, the couple give barrels a new lease of life, creating everything from bespoke bars to dog beds and wine holders to outdoor furniture.

Then when night comes, Simon indulges in his passion for astrophotography, capturing north-east landmarks such as Loch Muick and Dunnideer Ruins in his vivid imagery.

Simon White at his workshop alongside some of his scenic photos.

Simon said: “Opening the shop at the Milton of Crathes was a huge step for us, but it was an opportunity that we had to grab with both hands.

“What started out as a hobby quickly turned into much more.

“People really enjoy hearing about the life the barrels had before us and the work we do to bring them to life as new pieces.

“Astrophotography is so much more than just a photograph of a stunning landmark or skyline, it brings both the subject and the night sky to life.

“It’s the perfect release when you have been working on a barrel all day in the workshop, getting out in the fresh night air.

“The Milton of Crathes complex is the perfect setting for our work and we’re already enjoying speaking to locals and visitors from further afield about our work.

“It’s such a pleasure to see our pieces heading off to homes across Britain to be loved and enjoyed.”

White Stag Barrels and WhiteSky Photographics shop at Milton of Crathes on the banks of the River Dee.

Jen also added: “Since we opened our doors, the feedback we have received has been so positive.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with customers to design new creations.

“It’s so rewarding and we like nothing more than getting updates showing seats, bars and pictures in people’s homes.”

Milton of Crathes is part of Leys Estate Group. David Smart, Leys Estate Group chief executive, said: “As an estate, we are committed to helping new businesses grow and find their full potential.

“Simon and Jen have worked hard to develop an identity for their enterprise, focusing on the quality and uniqueness of their products.

“We wish them the very best at Milton of Crathes and look forward to watching their business flourish.”

Other businesses currently situated at the Milton of Crathes complex include Milton Art Gallery, Milton Brasserie, Hidden Scotland and TwinPeakes Fly Fishing.

“It really is such a pleasure to see our pieces heading off to homes across Britain to be loved and enjoyed,” Simon White.

Visit www.whitestagbarrels.com and whiteskyphotographics.selz.com

