SPONSORED: Why wait to get well when ROC Private Clinic can help?

No matter how active you are, ROC Private Clinic in Westhill is here to help you get back to doing the things that matter to you – and to keep you moving.

Their GPs and orthopaedic and radiology consultants offer a range of in-person services to improve your health and manage any new or longstanding injuries or condition.

The clinic currently has experts providing face to face consultations for shoulder, back, and hip issues, as well as knee, ankle, foot, and other upper and lower limb problems.

They also have clinicians with expertise and direct interest in sports medicine. There are no wait times, and you don’t even need medical insurance, as you can self-pay at ROC.

Services include:

Specialist consultations with orthopaedic surgeons – in person

Modern X-ray facilities

Muscle, tendon, and ligament ultrasounds

Comprehensive blood tests

Ultrasound-guided injections

Sport consultations and assessments

Recently ROC Clinic opened its expanded, state-of-the-art Diagnostic Imaging and Mammography department.

They have a dedicated X-Ray room on site that allows the team to offer a wide range of services including musculoskeletal and chest imaging, using the latest digital radiography equipment. This advanced technology allows faster high-quality image acquisition.

MRI facilities will be also available later this year.

Previously, treating musculoskeletal problems has generally been limited to drugs, physiotherapy, injections of steroids or lubricants and ultimately surgery. However, research has shown that we can utilise the body’s natural healing abilities.

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy that uses injection of a concentration of a patient’s own platelets can help to heal injured tendons ligaments, muscles, and joints.

The injections can greatly reduce the need for anti-inflammatory medication or strong painkillers and because the substance is directly from the patient’s own blood, there is no risk of negative reaction.

Many of those receiving treatment have seen improvements in their symptoms within four to six weeks.

The clinic also uses ultrasound-guided injections to give our doctors the clearest picture of tendons and joints, making administering the steroids more accurate than ever before. These steroids drastically decrease inflammation, improve mobility, and reduce pain.

The Orthopaedic Team includes:

Mr James Bidwell (Orthopaedic Surgeon)

Mr David Cairns (Orthopaedic Consultant)

Professor Francis Smith (Sports Medicine Clinician, Consultant Radiologist and Head of Imaging)

Mr Kapil Kumar (Orthopaedics and Trauma)

Dr Stuart McMain (Primary Care and Occupational Health Director)

Prof Ros Miller (Orthopaedic foot and ankle surgeon)

To find out more about the services available at ROC Private Clinic and how they can support you, visit their website.