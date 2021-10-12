10 Wonderful Calendars for 2022 to gift this Christmas

Make the most of 2022 with this selection of calendars featuring Beano, The People’s Friend and more.

1. Oor Wullie Calendar 2022

A must for fans, our next calendar is crammed full of Oor Wullie’s charm. Enjoy classic strips from Dudley D. Watkins throughout the year!

2. Beano Calendar 2022

The official Beano 2022 calendar features some favourite Beano characters as well as a free Dennis & Gnasher poster!

3. The Broons Calendar 2022

Classic comics strips from Dudley D. Watkins will entertain throughout the year with the latest calendar from The Broons.

Cheerful, colourful, and a nostalgic month-to-month journey guaranteeing a few laughs throughout the year, this is an excellent gift for fans of Scotland’s first family.

4. Commando Calendar 2022

Recently celebrating a big anniversary, Commando Comics has brought its readers tales of heroism, valour, and comradery since 1961.

In their latest calendar, Commando Designer Grant Wood has chosen covers from over 5000 issues ranging from their classic Golden era to modern-day masterpieces.

Features artwork from Ian Kennedy, Keith Burns and Neil Roberts.

5. The Scots Magazine Calendar 2022

Tour Scotland through the seasons with the latest edition of The Scots Magazine calendar.

Featuring spectacular photos from Ayrshire to the Scottish islands, this calendar showcases some of Scotland’s most scenic locations.

6. Outlander Country Calendar 2022

In our next calendar, amazing photos highlight why author Diana Gabaldon insisted Outlander be filmed in Scotland.

Visit some beautiful corners of the country likely familiar to fans of the global sensation.

7. The Press & Journal – Scottish Memories Calendar 2022

Take a nostalgic journey month by month across the North East of Scotland with the P&J’s latest calendar.

A nostalgic trip through the decades, the journey begins in Peterhead before going on to visit familiar locations and some places that only exist in old photographs and memories.

8. Aberdeen Memories Calendar 2022

Tour the Silver City through the decades with nostalgic photographs taken from the archive.

The latest Evening Express calendar covers decades of Aberdeen history, taking readers to iconic locations including Aberdeen Harbour, Hazlehead, The Castlegate, and Aberdeen Beach.

Discover Aberdeen in decades gone by with this fascinating glimpse back in time.

9. My Weekly Gardening Calendar 2022

A great gift for readers passionate about all things gardening, My Weekly’s gardening columnist, Susie White, offers lots of expert tips and advice accompanied by beautiful photography.

10. The People’s Friend Calendar 2022

Featuring twelve scenic paintings from “Friend” favourite artist, J. Campbell Kerr, the latest calendar from The People’s Friend tours some of Britain’s most scenic locations.

A great gift for friends or loved ones who enjoy The People’s Friend all year round!

