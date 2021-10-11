A Christmas tradition: Annuals to gift this year

A firm Christmas tradition, explore a selection of annuals and great-value gift packs from The Broons, Beano, My Weekly magazine and more.

Save 15%* on all featured annuals using code SAVE15 at checkout!

1. The Broons Annual 2022

A wonderful collection of comic strips spanning the last two years, the latest annual from The Broons is packed full of laughs and family life at 10 Glebe Street.

Close to 100 comic strips are sure to entertain readers young and old alike.

2. Beano Annual 2022

This is the year of the superhero … and Beano’s heroes wear stripes!

Minnie the Minx dons her cape once again as Batmin, to dispense her own brand of hilarious justice to bullies and grown-ups alike.

Elsewhere, Walter has a diabolical plot to create the “Ultimate Menace” as he tries to take over the town!

And Beanotown’s top spy, Dangerous Dan, seeks to uncover an enemy agent in the long story ‘Spy Hunter’!

3. Personalised Beano from Your Year

Digging deep into their archives, the Beano offers a nostalgic gift fans young and old will love.

Starting from 1940 (their very first annual!) right up to 2013, readers simply have to choose their year and then add a personal message.

4. The Dandy Annual 2022

The latest annual from The Dandy celebrates the winter Olympics and this time it’s taking place in Dandytown!

Korky the Cat, Winker Watson, Beryl the Peril and more compete in some of the silliest sports you’ll ever see!

5. Jacqueline Wilson Annual 2022

A excellent gift for children who love art, crafts, writing or reading, the Jacqueline Wilson Annual 2022 is full of great content.

Readers will be tasked with creating stories, developing their own characters and even try design challenges!

6. My Weekly Annual 2022

Featuring 29 heart-warming stories, the latest My Weekly Annual also includes some lovely recipes to try at home, fun puzzles and fascinating facts.

Altogether, this is the ultimate feel-good read!

7. Friendship Pack 2022

A great pack from The People’s Friend magazine for anyone who enjoys stories, poems, illustrations and so much more, enjoy their latest Friendship Book and Fireside Book together.

Accompanied by beautiful photographs, The Friendship Book is thoughtful gift for the year, offering a thought for each day.

With The Fireside Book 2022, celebrate the four seasons with inspirational thoughts and poems accompanied by stunning colour illustrations.

8. The Broons Book Pack 2022

A great-value pack featuring The Broons Annual 2022 and the latest The Broons & Oor Wullie Gift Book.

9. Double Trouble Pack 2022 with Beano Christmas Special

A fabulous pack containing The Dandy Annual 2022, Beano Annual 2022 and Beano Christmas Special 2021.

Serving up hours of entertainment with some of the world’s most iconic comic characters including Minnie the Minx, Dennis and Gnasher, and more.

10. The People’s Friend Annual 2022 and Puzzles

Delighting readers for over 120 years, The People’s Friend is longest-running women’s weekly magazine in the world!

Our great-value pack brings the latest annual from the team and Puzzles – over 100 brain-teasers.

Combined, readers will enjoy brand-new stories, poems, a little nostalgia and a great selection of word search, sudoku, crosswords and more.

11. Fiction Pack 2022

Bringing two annuals together, our popular Fiction Pack includes the latest annuals from My Weekly and The People’s Friend.

An excellent helping of fabulous reading, the pack features a combined 54 stories to read throughout the year.

Readers will also enjoy featured watercolour paintings, recipes, puzzles and nostalgia!

Save 15% on Annuals & Calendars

Use discount code SAVE15 at checkout. Click here to browse our full selection at DC Thomson Shop.

*Offer valid until 17th October 2021.