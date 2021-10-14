SPONSORED: Looking for your dream holiday home in Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
By Sponsored Content
October 14, 2021
With its unique blend of culture, history and unspoiled landscapes, Scotland makes the ultimate staycation destination. And with your very own holiday home here, you can enjoy its treasures whenever you choose!

A holiday home is key to a new way of living. One where family time, fun and relaxation come first.

With your very own caravan or lodge, you can escape to the countryside whenever the mood takes you.

Whether it’s for a family celebration, a long summer holiday or a romantic winter weekend, a holiday home gives you the freedom to getaway all throughout the year*.

Luxury lodge living at Parkdean Resorts

Parkdean Resorts has recently added premium lodge developments to two of its resorts in Scotland.

Surrounded by stunning scenery, these brand-new lodges feel like a home away from home with bright open-plan layouts, convenient technologies and top-of-the-range furnishings.

They’re the finest way to experience the great outdoors!

Here’s a closer look at what’s on offer at two Parkdean Resorts Holiday Parks.

1. Tummel Valley – your forest hideaway

The Willerby Mapleton lodge available at Tummel Valley.

Set in secluded woodland on the banks of a gentle river, Tummel Valley is ideally situated for adventures in the Cairngorms National Park.

The new Willerby Mapleton lodges here occupy an idyllic spot by a duck pond.

Each features a spacious living area with a media wall, a sophisticated integrated kitchen and three richly appointed bedrooms that practically guarantee restful holidays.

2. Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame – your Highland beach retreat

Overlooking the rolling hills and white sands of the Dornoch Firth, few places can rival Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame for cinematic sea views.

The beachside resort has recently welcomed lodges including the Willerby Mapleton and Swift Toronto lodges to the holiday park.

Boasting three beautiful bedrooms, a choice of bathrooms and an airy open-plan living space, these lodges make every getaway feel special and indulgent.

The Swift Toronto available at Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame

Explore what’s on offer at Parkdean

To begin your new life chapter, visit your favourite park today.

The team at Parkdean Resorts will give you and your family the full ownership treatment, with a tour of the park and all of its facilities.

You’ll have the chance to explore a selection of holiday homes, plus you can even dine in the restaurant!

With exclusive offers on selected lodges at Grannie’s Helian’ Hame and Tummel Valley Holiday Parks, there has never been a better time to buy!

Find out more or arrange your visit to a Parkdean resort online now, or call 0333 207 9201

*Owners can holiday as often as they like within their specified holiday season and the terms of their pitch license agreement.

