Argyll and the Isles may well already be on your to-do list, especially post-lockdown when we are exploring corners of Scotland we haven’t visited before or have not been to for a while.

What you may not know is that Argyll and the Isles is a hugely diverse area that takes in 23 inhabited islands and over 4,000km of coastline. So having visited one area doesn’t mean you’ve seen it all!

Welcome to the Adventure Coast

To help you better understand what is on offer we have created this interactive map, so you to ponder and hopefully be inspired to explore Scotland’s Adventure Coast.

How about an island adventure, visiting no fewer than nine whisky and three gin distilleries on Islay? Or a wildlife extravaganza on Mull spotting sea eagles, puffins, otters, dolphins and seals?

Or get off the beaten track and explore the 400-mile Wild About Argyll bike packing trail.

An appetite for exploring?

After all that exploring on the Adventure Coast you will have no doubt worked up a hunger and a thirst. After all, we all need food and drink to keep us going so check out the Taste of Place Trails to find local producers and providers throughout the region.

Finally, anyone who has visited Argyll will tell you the journey was as exciting as the destination itself. Take time to enjoy that journey as the views unfold before you. And if you are seeking something special, go the extra mile and take an unforgettable road trip on the Kintyre 66.

Whatever you have in mind, there’s a corner of Argyll waiting to welcome you! Before you set off, you can virtually visit this amazing pocket of Scotland by clicking on this interactive map.