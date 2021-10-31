Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Travel: Murrayshall, a luxurious Perthshire destination in an ideal location

By Kieran Beattie
October 31, 2021, 6:00 am
The Murrayshall four-star country house hotel, golf club and estate in Perthshire.

Standing proudly over the sprawling and beautiful rural landscape of Perthshire, the four-star Murrayshall country house hotel, golf club and estate is a luxurious destination that feels wonderfully secluded, but lies just a short journey away from the city of Perth itself.

Hidden away up a country road and surrounded by towering trees, the more than 400-year-old Murrayshall estate spans more than 365 acres, and boasts two parkland golf courses.

Built in 1664, Murrayshall House retains much of its historic feel, but is simultaneously distinctly modern.

One of the rooms at Murrayshall.

Located around a 10-minute drive away from the city centre of Perth and all of its cultural attractions, the hotel is a perfect base camp for those wishing to discover the region and all that it has to offer.

After passing through the picturesque Perthshire countryside and its many beautiful villages, my wife and I turned up a quaint road sheltered by lush woodland.

Eventually, the trees gave way to golfers enjoying the last rays of sunshine of a blue-sky, September afternoon, and we arrived at the impressive Murrayshall House hotel itself.

Upon arrival in reception, we were greeted by very friendly staff, who advised us of everything the hotel had to offer, including its Lynedoch Brasserie, and its cosy bar area.

After our journey, we fancied a light refreshment, and so before settling into our room we bought a tasty pint of beer and an alcohol-free cider to enjoy alongside other guests outside, overlooking the golf course as the sun went down.

The hotel boasts a variety of rooms.

With high ceilings, big wardrobes and a great deal of space, the room we stayed in made us feel very much at home – and the enormous bed was equally welcoming.

But perhaps the most enjoyable aspect of the room was the incredible views through the huge windows across the rolling hillsides.

For tea, we donned our masks and made our way to the Lynedoch Brasserie.

The brasserie offers all manner of culinary delights.

Located within the main house, the restaurant offers a wide range of traditional and modern cuisine, including many ingredients and styles of food sourced locally and from across Scotland.

Over the two nights we stayed, my wife and I sampled ploughman’s terrine, Scottish smoked salmon with celeriac remoulade, Carnoustie pork fillet with a delicious apple and foie gras sausage roll on the side, braised Scotch beef cheek, and Gressingham duck breast.

But the standout memories of the restaurant for me were the leek and blue cheese bridie starter, which came complete with piccalilli salad, as well as the surprisingly huge heather honey crème brulee, which went down a treat with a nip of whisky from the bar.

Breakfast each day was also delicious; my wife opted for the continental selection, and I enjoyed both the full Scottish breakfast and eggs benedict over the two days of our visit.

A Sunday lunch offering at Murrayshall.

Alongside the Lynedoch Brasserie, the hotel is also home to Stutts Clubhouse Bar and Grill, however during our visit it was temporarily closed.

On our second day, we decided to make the most of the hotel’s proximity to Perth, and enjoyed a full day of sight-seeing.

We made our way to the Perth Museum and Art Gallery for a thoroughly enjoyable and interesting wander through its wonders.

After that, we strolled through the lovely city centre, which was full of outdoor dining and drinking opportunities thanks to its many pedestrianised areas.

If you do visit the town centre, I can recommend a stop for a coffee and some soup or a fine piece at the Little Bird café on the High Street.

During our walks around the city, we marvelled at the splendid architecture, but we found an even better way to get a view of Perth was via a kayak tour with the Willowgate Activity Centre.

Kayakers at the Willowgate Activity Centre.

Our instructors put our nervous minds at ease and got us right into kayaks and on to the waters of the River Tay, before we paddled all the way up the waterway and around Moncreiffe Island and its golf course into the heart of Perth itself.

Incredibly, we managed to spot ourselves a kingfisher enjoying its tea, and our memories of going under the impressive bridges of Perth and seeing the fascinating architecture of the city up close from the unique perspective of the river will really stick with us for a long time.

Although Covid regulations are relaxed across the country, our stay at Murrayshall never once felt anything less than completely comfortable.

There was plenty of space for social distancing, all tables were set a good distance apart and mask protocols were strictly adhered to by all the kind, courteous staff.

If you’re interested in exploring Perthshire, I would definitely recommend a stay at Murrayshall thanks to its warm, welcoming staff, fantastic rooms, ideal location and delicious food.

TRAVEL FACTS

Murrayshall Country Estate, Scone, Perth PH2 7PH
Visit: www.murrayshall.co.uk
Phone: 01738 551171
Email: info@murrayshall.co.uk
Dinner, bed and breakfast in November and December costs from £105 per person

