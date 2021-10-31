Travel: Murrayshall, a luxurious Perthshire destination in an ideal location

Standing proudly over the sprawling and beautiful rural landscape of Perthshire, the four-star Murrayshall country house hotel, golf club and estate is a luxurious destination that feels wonderfully secluded, but lies just a short journey away from the city of Perth itself.

Hidden away up a country road and surrounded by towering trees, the more than 400-year-old Murrayshall estate spans more than 365 acres, and boasts two parkland golf courses.

Built in 1664, Murrayshall House retains much of its historic feel, but is simultaneously distinctly modern.

Located around a 10-minute drive away from the city centre of Perth and all of its cultural attractions, the hotel is a perfect base camp for those wishing to discover the region and all that it has to offer.

After passing through the picturesque Perthshire countryside and its many beautiful villages, my wife and I turned up a quaint road sheltered by lush woodland.

Eventually, the trees gave way to golfers enjoying the last rays of sunshine of a blue-sky, September afternoon, and we arrived at the impressive Murrayshall House hotel itself.

Upon arrival in reception, we were greeted by very friendly staff, who advised us of everything the hotel had to offer, including its Lynedoch Brasserie, and its cosy bar area.

After our journey, we fancied a light refreshment, and so before settling into our room we bought a tasty pint of beer and an alcohol-free cider to enjoy alongside other guests outside, overlooking the golf course as the sun went down.

With high ceilings, big wardrobes and a great deal of space, the room we stayed in made us feel very much at home – and the enormous bed was equally welcoming.

But perhaps the most enjoyable aspect of the room was the incredible views through the huge windows across the rolling hillsides.

For tea, we donned our masks and made our way to the Lynedoch Brasserie.

Located within the main house, the restaurant offers a wide range of traditional and modern cuisine, including many ingredients and styles of food sourced locally and from across Scotland.

Over the two nights we stayed, my wife and I sampled ploughman’s terrine, Scottish smoked salmon with celeriac remoulade, Carnoustie pork fillet with a delicious apple and foie gras sausage roll on the side, braised Scotch beef cheek, and Gressingham duck breast.

But the standout memories of the restaurant for me were the leek and blue cheese bridie starter, which came complete with piccalilli salad, as well as the surprisingly huge heather honey crème brulee, which went down a treat with a nip of whisky from the bar.

Breakfast each day was also delicious; my wife opted for the continental selection, and I enjoyed both the full Scottish breakfast and eggs benedict over the two days of our visit.

Alongside the Lynedoch Brasserie, the hotel is also home to Stutts Clubhouse Bar and Grill, however during our visit it was temporarily closed.

On our second day, we decided to make the most of the hotel’s proximity to Perth, and enjoyed a full day of sight-seeing.

We made our way to the Perth Museum and Art Gallery for a thoroughly enjoyable and interesting wander through its wonders.

After that, we strolled through the lovely city centre, which was full of outdoor dining and drinking opportunities thanks to its many pedestrianised areas.

If you do visit the town centre, I can recommend a stop for a coffee and some soup or a fine piece at the Little Bird café on the High Street.

During our walks around the city, we marvelled at the splendid architecture, but we found an even better way to get a view of Perth was via a kayak tour with the Willowgate Activity Centre.

Our instructors put our nervous minds at ease and got us right into kayaks and on to the waters of the River Tay, before we paddled all the way up the waterway and around Moncreiffe Island and its golf course into the heart of Perth itself.

Incredibly, we managed to spot ourselves a kingfisher enjoying its tea, and our memories of going under the impressive bridges of Perth and seeing the fascinating architecture of the city up close from the unique perspective of the river will really stick with us for a long time.

Although Covid regulations are relaxed across the country, our stay at Murrayshall never once felt anything less than completely comfortable.

There was plenty of space for social distancing, all tables were set a good distance apart and mask protocols were strictly adhered to by all the kind, courteous staff.

If you’re interested in exploring Perthshire, I would definitely recommend a stay at Murrayshall thanks to its warm, welcoming staff, fantastic rooms, ideal location and delicious food.

TRAVEL FACTS

Murrayshall Country Estate, Scone, Perth PH2 7PH

Visit: www.murrayshall.co.uk

Phone: 01738 551171

Email: info@murrayshall.co.uk

Dinner, bed and breakfast in November and December costs from £105 per person