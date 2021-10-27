16 Essential Scottish Gifts to enjoy this Christmas

Offering a little something for everyone, get some festive inspiration with our look at some essential Scottish gifts.

1. The Broons Christmas Pack

A must-have gift for fans of Scotland’s first family, The Broons Christmas Pack includes their latest annual, The Broons & Oor Wullie Gift Book 2022 and The Broons Calendar 2022.

Entertaining readers for over eight decades, this excellent-value gift guarantees plenty o’ laughs.

2. Whaur’s Oor Wullie in Aberdeen Jigsaw Puzzle

Jings, crivvens, help ma boab! Oor Wullie is oot an’ aboot in Aberdeen in this fun jigsaw puzzle featuring a host of famous faces from Auchenshoogle and Auhentogle whaur The Broons bide.

As well as trying to locate Wullie, there are 10 butter rolls (rowies), 10 buckets, and 10 oil rigs to spot once your jigsaw’s complete!

3. Whaur’s Oor Wullie & Kelpies Jigsaw Puzzle

Stopping by an iconic Scottish landmark, Oor Wullie is oot an’ aboot at the Kelpies!

Featuring a selection of characters from Oor Wullie and The Broons, this is a fantastic puzzle to tackle this Christmas.

4. Legendary Scotland – Myths, Folklore and Unexplained Events

Digging deep into archives dating back to 1739, The Scots Magazine has brought together some of the strangest tales from Scottish history.

Featuring more than 100 ancient mysteries and urban legends, read about strange tales from across Scotland on a journey through Celtic mythology and local folklore.

5. The Scots Magazine Calendar 2022

Showcasing some of Scotland’s most scenic locations throughout the year, the latest edition of The Scots Magazine Calendar includes a stunning selection of photographs.

Capturing Scotland’s natural beauty through the seasons, you’ll visit some of the scenic islands, historic landmarks, and spectacular landscapes that make Scotland so special.

6. Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volumes 2 and 3

Following the incredible success of Lifted Over The Turnstiles, Steve Finan has spent three years in the vast DC Thomson archive, uncovering some stunning photos covering decades of Scottish football history.

The result? Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volumes 2 and 3, an epic exploration of Scottish football grounds throughout the Black and White Era.

Featured teams range from Aberdeen and the Old Firm, the Dundee clubs, St Johnstone and Inverness.

Steve also looks at some aspects of football long forgotten, Hampden and one of history’s greatest games.

Starring Ferenc Puskas, Di Stefano, and Gento, the 1960 European Cup Final (a 7-3 thriller!) is still discussed to this day.

Across the two volumes, Steve has unearthed some stunning photographs making for a wonderful dip into football nostalgia!

7. We Had A Dream – Scotland Internationals In The Black & White Era

Containing hundreds of never-before-seen photographs, We Had A Dream explores the Scotland National Football team throughout the Black and White era.

Starting in the 1920s going right up to the 1978 World Cup, this high-quality hardback is packed with famous names, matches and tales.

Remember the days when we were thrilled by the exploits of Law, Bremner, Dalglish, Jordan, and more with this wonderful trip down memory lane.

8. A-Z Of Great Scots

Discover some of the great-unsung heroes from Scotland’s long and fascinating history with our next gift idea.

Brought to you by the award-winning team behind The Scots Magazine, A-Z of Great Scots celebrates the diversity and canniness of Scotland’s people across all fields and walks of life.

Different heroes include Isabel Newstead MBE, who won nine Paralympic medals in swimming, shooting and athletics, and Andrew Watson, the first black person to play professional and international football.

9. Dean’s Very Merry Christmas

A wonderful foodie gift, Dean’s Very Merry Christmas is an exciting gift to enjoy this Christmas.

Offering a little something for everyone (including a rich and delicious Tomatin Single Malt Whisky Fruit Cake), this festive hamper is the perfect gift for those tricky to buy for.

10. Dean’s Couthie Christmas

Featuring a selection of festive flavours, Dean’s Couthie Christmas hamper is something special.

Enjoying their firm favourite all-butter shortbread, the hamper is finished off with extremely moreish cheddar and chilli bites!

11. The Broons and Oor Wullie Monopoly

Tak’ yersels around Auchenshoogle, hame o’ Oor Wullie, an’ ower tae Auhentogle, whaur The Broons bide, in this special edition of Monopoly.

12. The Red Army – Celebrating Dons Fans

A football book with a difference, not about Aberdeen FC’s team, history, the goals or the games in a direct sense – this is a record about Dons fans for the fans.

This is The Red Army, a book charting the fan experience following Aberdeen to all those cup finals, all those European jaunts, and all those silverware celebrations.

Containing hundreds of photos that have lain in archives for years, some never-before-seen, this is a must-have gift for Aberdeen fans.

13. Walkers Aberlour Hamper

Send someone a delicious taste of Scotland with Walkers Aberlour Hamper.

Neatly tucked away waiting to be opened, they’ll receive delicious Petticoat Tails, Shortbread Highlanders, and more with this firm gifting favourite.

14. Luxury Overseas Scottish Hamper USA/Canada

Send seasonal best wishes to friends and family in the USA and Canada with a luxury Overseas Hamper.

Treats including oatcakes, shortbread, vanilla fudge, and classic Pea and Smoked Bacon soup offer a classic taste of Scotland for relatives far from home.

15. Scottish National Team Blended Malt Whisky

Enjoy a winning formula of carefully chosen Speyside Single Malt whiskies with this unbeatable malt.

16. The Gin Bothy Christmas Gin Collection

Containing four fabulous festive gins hand-bottled and hand-batched in the Angus glens, Gin Bothy’s offering contains all-natural flavours with no additives or preservatives.

Featured flavours include Amaretto, Merry Berry, and Gin Bothy Original.

Browse all Scottish Gifts