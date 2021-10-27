Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
16 Essential Scottish Gifts to enjoy this Christmas

By DC Thomson Shop
October 27, 2021, 2:48 pm
Legendary Scotland
Browse a bonnie selection of Scottish gifts available at oor shop including Legendary Scotland (pictured).

Offering a little something for everyone, get some festive inspiration with our look at some essential Scottish gifts.

1. The Broons Christmas Pack

The Broons Christmas Pack 2022.
The Broons Christmas Pack 2022.

A must-have gift for fans of Scotland’s first family, The Broons Christmas Pack includes their latest annual, The Broons & Oor Wullie Gift Book 2022 and The Broons Calendar 2022.

Entertaining readers for over eight decades, this excellent-value gift guarantees plenty o’ laughs.

Click here for more information

2. Whaur’s Oor Wullie in Aberdeen Jigsaw Puzzle

Whaur's Oor Wullie in Aberdeen Jigsaw Puzzle
Whaur’s Oor Wullie in Aberdeen Jigsaw Puzzle.

Jings, crivvens, help ma boab! Oor Wullie is oot an’ aboot in Aberdeen in this fun jigsaw puzzle featuring a host of famous faces from Auchenshoogle and Auhentogle whaur The Broons bide.

As well as trying to locate Wullie, there are 10 butter rolls (rowies), 10 buckets, and 10 oil rigs to spot once your jigsaw’s complete!

Click here for more information

3. Whaur’s Oor Wullie & Kelpies Jigsaw Puzzle

Whaur's Oor Wullie & Kelpies Jigsaw Puzzle
Whaur’s Oor Wullie & Kelpies Jigsaw Puzzle.

Stopping by an iconic Scottish landmark, Oor Wullie is oot an’ aboot at the Kelpies!

Featuring a selection of characters from Oor Wullie and The Broons, this is a fantastic puzzle to tackle this Christmas.

Click here for more information

4. Legendary Scotland – Myths, Folklore and Unexplained Events

Legendary Scotland - Myths, Folklore and Unexplained Events
Legendary Scotland – Myths, Folklore and Unexplained Events.

Digging deep into archives dating back to 1739, The Scots Magazine has brought together some of the strangest tales from Scottish history.

Featuring more than 100 ancient mysteries and urban legends, read about strange tales from across Scotland on a journey through Celtic mythology and local folklore.

Click here for more information

5. The Scots Magazine Calendar 2022

The Scots Magazine Calendar 2022
The Scots Magazine Calendar 2022.

Showcasing some of Scotland’s most scenic locations throughout the year, the latest edition of The Scots Magazine Calendar includes a stunning selection of photographs.

Capturing Scotland’s natural beauty through the seasons, you’ll visit some of the scenic islands, historic landmarks, and spectacular landscapes that make Scotland so special.

Click here for more information

6. Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volumes 2 and 3

Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volumes 2 and 3
Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volumes 2 and 3.

Following the incredible success of Lifted Over The Turnstiles, Steve Finan has spent three years in the vast DC Thomson archive, uncovering some stunning photos covering decades of Scottish football history.

The result? Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volumes 2 and 3, an epic exploration of Scottish football grounds throughout the Black and White Era.

Featured teams range from Aberdeen and the Old Firm, the Dundee clubs, St Johnstone and Inverness.

Steve also looks at some aspects of football long forgotten, Hampden and one of history’s greatest games.

Starring Ferenc Puskas, Di Stefano, and Gento, the 1960 European Cup Final (a 7-3 thriller!) is still discussed to this day.

Across the two volumes, Steve has unearthed some stunning photographs making for a wonderful dip into football nostalgia!

Click here for more information

7. We Had A Dream – Scotland Internationals In The Black & White Era

We Had A Dream - Scotland Internationals In The Black & White Era
We Had A Dream – Scotland Internationals In The Black & White Era.

Containing hundreds of never-before-seen photographs, We Had A Dream explores the Scotland National Football team throughout the Black and White era.

Starting in the 1920s going right up to the 1978 World Cup, this high-quality hardback is packed with famous names, matches and tales.

Remember the days when we were thrilled by the exploits of Law, Bremner, Dalglish, Jordan, and more with this wonderful trip down memory lane.

Click here for more information

8. A-Z Of Great Scots

A-Z Of Great Scots
A-Z Of Great Scots.

Discover some of the great-unsung heroes from Scotland’s long and fascinating history with our next gift idea.

Brought to you by the award-winning team behind The Scots Magazine, A-Z of Great Scots celebrates the diversity and canniness of Scotland’s people across all fields and walks of life.

Different heroes include Isabel Newstead MBE, who won nine Paralympic medals in swimming, shooting and athletics, and Andrew Watson, the first black person to play professional and international football.

Click here for more information

9. Dean’s Very Merry Christmas

Dean's Very Merry Christmas Hamper
Dean’s Very Merry Christmas Hamper.

A wonderful foodie gift, Dean’s Very Merry Christmas is an exciting gift to enjoy this Christmas.

Offering a little something for everyone (including a rich and delicious Tomatin Single Malt Whisky Fruit Cake), this festive hamper is the perfect gift for those tricky to buy for.

Click here for more information

10. Dean’s Couthie Christmas

Dean's Couthie Christmas
Dean’s Couthie Christmas Hamper.

Featuring a selection of festive flavours, Dean’s Couthie Christmas hamper is something special.

Enjoying their firm favourite all-butter shortbread, the hamper is finished off with extremely moreish cheddar and chilli bites!

Click here for more information

11. The Broons and Oor Wullie Monopoly

The Broons and Oor Wullie Monopoly
The Broons and Oor Wullie Monopoly.

Tak’ yersels around Auchenshoogle, hame o’ Oor Wullie, an’ ower tae Auhentogle, whaur The Broons bide, in this special edition of Monopoly.

Click here for more information

12. The Red Army – Celebrating Dons Fans

The Red Army - Celebrating Dons Fans
The Red Army – Celebrating Dons Fans.

A football book with a difference, not about Aberdeen FC’s team, history, the goals or the games in a direct sense – this is a record about Dons fans for the fans.

This is The Red Army, a book charting the fan experience following Aberdeen to all those cup finals, all those European jaunts, and all those silverware celebrations.

Containing hundreds of photos that have lain in archives for years, some never-before-seen, this is a must-have gift for Aberdeen fans.

Click here for more information

13. Walkers Aberlour Hamper

Walkers Aberlour Hamper
Walkers Aberlour Hamper.

Send someone a delicious taste of Scotland with Walkers Aberlour Hamper.

Neatly tucked away waiting to be opened, they’ll receive delicious Petticoat Tails, Shortbread Highlanders, and more with this firm gifting favourite.

Click here for more information

14. Luxury Overseas Scottish Hamper USA/Canada

Luxury Overseas Scottish Hamper USA/Canada
Luxury Overseas Scottish Hamper USA/Canada.

Send seasonal best wishes to friends and family in the USA and Canada with a luxury Overseas Hamper.

Treats including oatcakes, shortbread, vanilla fudge, and classic Pea and Smoked Bacon soup offer a classic taste of Scotland for relatives far from home.

Click here for more information

15. Scottish National Team Blended Malt Whisky

Scottish National Team Blended Malt Whisky
Scottish National Team Blended Malt Whisky,

Enjoy a winning formula of carefully chosen Speyside Single Malt whiskies with this unbeatable malt.

Click here for more information

16. The Gin Bothy Christmas Gin Collection

The Gin Bothy Christmas Gin Collection
The Gin Bothy Christmas Gin Collection.

Containing four fabulous festive gins hand-bottled and hand-batched in the Angus glens, Gin Bothy’s offering contains all-natural flavours with no additives or preservatives.

Featured flavours include Amaretto, Merry Berry, and Gin Bothy Original.

Click here for more information

Browse all Scottish Gifts

Explore our full (huge!) Scottish Gifts selection at DC Thomson Shop. Click here for more information.

