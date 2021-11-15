Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
6 Winter-inspired Embroidery Kits to try this season

By DC Thomson Shop
November 15, 2021, 2:46 pm
Snowflake Mandala Embroidery Kit.
Start a rewarding Embroidery project this winter.

Tis’ the season to start a rewarding embroidery project to add to your festive decorations or gift to someone special.

Browse a lovely selection of winter-inspired embroidery kits all available to order at our shop.

1. Winter Woolies

Winter Woolies Embroidery Kit
Winter Woolies Embroidery Kit.

Cute, modern, made up of six different stitches, the Winter Woolies design will get you feeling festive in the run-up to Christmas.

Click here to visit our shop

2. Snowflake Mandala

Snowflake Mandala Embroidery Kit
Snowflake Mandala Embroidery Kit.

An excellent gift idea for crafty friends, the Snowflake Mandala is a delicate, wintery design sure to catch the eye.

An iconic winter symbol, the design does feature some intricate details requiring tiny stitches, making it more suited for readers with cross-stitch or embroidery experience.

Click here to visit our shop

3. Winter Flowers

Winter Flowers Embroidery Kit
Winter Flowers Embroidery Kit.

A beautiful winter design featuring seven different stitches, flowers take centre stage with this next project.

Holly, poinsettia, mistletoe, berries, fern, and pine leaves all feature in a fabulous design that’s ideal for tackling yourself or gifting to someone this Christmas.

Click here to visit our shop

4. Noel Christmas Floral Wreath

Noel Christmas Floral Wreath Embroidery Kit
Noel Christmas Floral Wreath Embroidery Kit.

Holly, poinsettia, mistletoe, berries, fern, and pine leaves form a wreath around the word ‘Noel’ in this beautiful design.

Adding a lovely helping of colour to the gloomy winter months, the entire design sits against a deep purple background.

Click here to visit our shop

5. Frosty Foliage

Frosty Foliage Embroidery Kit
Frosty Foliage Embroidery Kit.

Pre-printed on a refreshing teal background, our Frosty Foliage design includes four different stitches.

A great winter project for beginners (instructions included with each of these kits), the finished article will look great whether taking pride of place in your home or as a thoughtful gift they will appreciate.

Click here to visit our shop

6. Abstract Christmas

Abstract Christmas Embroidery Kit
Abstract Christmas Embroidery Kit.

Contemporary, colourful, and featuring familiar symbols of Christmas, our next project is excellent for beginners.

A relaxing project to tackle this winter, this design adds a pop of colour to any home.

Click here to visit our shop

Browse all Embroidery Kits

Explore our full Embroidery Kits range at DC Thomson Shop. Click here to start browsing.

