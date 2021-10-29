Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SPONSORED: Do you know the facts about vitamin D?

By Sponsored Content
October 29, 2021, 3:09 pm

Have a quick search online, and there’s certainly no shortage of information out there on the ‘do’s’, ‘don’ts’, and ‘did-you-knows?’ about vitamin D. But just how much of that is accurate?

Alana McDonald, Senior Public Health Nutrition Advisor at Food Standards Scotland corrects some of the most common fiction, with hard facts.

FICTION: Everyone can get enough vitamin D through their diet – if they eat the right types of food

FACT: Most people should be able to get all the nutrients they need from a healthy, balanced diet – but vitamin D is an exception because it is only found in small amounts in some foods, including oily fish such as salmon and mackerel, red meat, egg yolk, and some fortified foods such as breakfast cereals.

FICTION: Sitting by the window on a sunny day gives us enough vitamin D

FACT: Glass actually blocks the vital UVB rays that our bodies need to create vitamin D; you need to be in direct sunlight to generate vitamin D, and even then, only at the right time of year.

FICTION: The sun can give us vitamin D, all-year round

FACT: In Scotland, our northern latitude means between the months of October and March sunlight does not reach us at the right wavelengths for our skin to make vitamin D.

This means we only get the right type of sunlight to make vitamin D between April and September.

Vitamin D infographic showing how to stay healthy this winter (Image regarding the article to answer questions like "Can you get vitamin D through a window?")

FICTION: You can never take too much vitamin D

FACT: Taking too many vitamin D supplements over a long period of time can cause excess calcium build-up in the body, which can weaken bones and damage the kidneys and heart.

Unless your clinician has advised you differently, 10 micrograms per day (400 IU) is enough and safe for most people.

FICTION: You only need to take a vitamin D supplement in winter

FACT: For most people, we encourage taking a supplement particularly over winter when we cannot get vitamin D from the sun – but some people have a higher risk of vitamin D deficiency, and we advise taking a daily vitamin D supplement all year round.

This includes children under five, pregnant or breastfeeding women, groups who have low or no exposure to the sun, and people from minority ethnic groups with dark skin who require more sun exposure to make as much vitamin D.

To find out more about vitamin D, visit the Food Standards Scotland website.

