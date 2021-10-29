Relocating to a retirement village in Scotland might just be the key to unlocking your dream retirement.

Whatever your dream retirement looks like – whether it’s filled with family, socialising with friends, hobbies or travelling – you can make it happen in a welcoming retirement village.

Stylish surroundings, excellent facilities, independent living, flexible support packages, a great sense of community with like-minded people – you can have it all.

But what is life really like in a retirement community in Scotland? Landale Court, an age-exclusive community on the Aberdeenshire coastline, is a place where you’ll find all your questions answered.

What is the difference between a care home and a retirement village in Scotland?

According to the AGE UK website: “Care homes provide accommodation and personal care for people who need extra support in their daily lives.”

This can include help with things like washing, dressing and taking medication. There are also different types of care homes that offer specialist support, like dementia care.

Meanwhile, an age-exclusive retirement community is designed specifically for older people who enjoy living independently. These self-contained communities often offer facilities for all residents to enjoy a more luxurious lifestyle. It could take the form of apartments, homes or cottages – or a mixture of different property types available to rent or buy.

What care and support is available at a retirement community?

The care and support available varies depending on the retirement community in Scotland you’re considering, so always ask the question when considering moving to one.

Landale Court, for example, is a safe and secure community of one and two-bedroom apartments and cottages located on a beautiful stretch of the Aberdeenshire coastline in Chapelton. It offers flexible lifestyle support packages. This can include help with the likes of cleaning, laundry and even IT support.

Are there age restrictions on moving to a retirement village?

Many retirement villages in Scotland are age-exclusive, meaning you have to be above a certain age.

Landale Court, for example, is available exclusively to over 55s.

Can I bring a pet with me to a retirement community?

Check with the specific community you’re looking at. At Landale Court, pets are welcome with permission from the General Manager.

At Landale Court, you’ll discover that there are also additional services for residents with pets. This includes dog walking and pet sitting!

What sort of facilities can I expect to find at a retirement community?

Retirement communities in Scotland often offer a range of facilities to help residents live life to the fullest during their retirement.

At Landale Court, you’ll have exclusive facilities right on your doorstep. These are all designed to support a healthier and happier lifestyle. This includes:

Slate & Grain brasserie, bar and coffee lounge.

Fitness suite.

Landscaped gardens.

Residents’ club lounge.

Hobby room.

Regular resident events.

How much does it cost to live in retirement community?

The cost to move to a retirement village in Scotland varies so make sure to ask for more information when planning your retirement. Some things to think about include the cost of the property (and whether you plan to buy or rent), exit fees, monthly Factoring Fees and other charges for additional services.

There may be special offers available. Landale Court offers an incentive package with flexible options to suit your needs.

When you reserve to buy or commit to rent before Christmas, you’ll receive £11,000 towards your moving costs/factoring fees OR £6,000 towards your rent and moving costs. (Terms and conditions apply: find out more.)

Find out more about life in an Aberdeenshire retirement community

Just a short drive south of Aberdeen, Landale Court is a community that looks and feels like no other.

Meet new friends! Take advantage of all the facilities and weekly resident events. Explore the surrounding countryside and coastline during your downtime, or simply put your feet up and enjoy the privacy of your own home.

Whatever your dream retirement is, make Landale Court the supportive and stylish backdrop to your next chapter.

Find out more about why you’ll love life in this retirement community in Scotland at an upcoming information day on Thursday 18 or Friday 19 November 2021. Sessions will be held at 10am – 12pm and 2pm – 4pm.

You’ll have the opportunity to meet the friendly team and chat about what makes life at Landale Court so unique during an informal presentation on modern supportive retirement living.

It includes a VIP tour of the unique facilities and the spectacular show homes.

Discover how to live a healthier, supportive and happier lifestyle during your retirement years. Spaces for the Landale Court information days are limited, book online or call 01569 730357.