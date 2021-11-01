If you have ever been to Fraserburgh, you will already be aware of its fame for being the biggest shellfish port in Scotland. But there is far more to a stay in Fraserburgh than fishing.

Perhaps you have not yet to visit this coastal town on the north-east? Let winter 2021 be the time to go. This thriving community has plenty to offer those heading north for their next staycation.

Here are just five local businesses that will certainly enhance your stay in Fraserburgh.

Seafront Cottages

Seafront Cottages offers guests a luxury glamping eco pod (sleeps 2) or a 1600’s fisherman’s cottage (sleeps 4) both metres from the sea at Pitullie, near Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire on North East Scotland’s Coast.

Door to the Shore is a glamping eco pod in the style of an upturned boat made of larch wood sleeping two guests and is located just two metres from the sea.

Pew with a View is a historic fisherman’s cottage that sleeps four and is five metres from the sea!

Each property is priced at £98-a-night Sunday to Thursday, £120 a night for Friday and Saturday.

Full payment required at time of booking. Pets welcome in Pew with a View for £30 excess per stay.

Family friendly with secure shorefront garden. Free unlimited Wi-Fi and onsite parking.

Seafront Cottages is proud to offer gift cards – why not send one to friends and family or buy it now for your future use?

Planning a stay in Fraserburgh? Book your break at Seafront Cottages.

Nooks & Crannies

“There’s always the faint chorus of chatter, interspersed by the melodic clink of tea cup and saucer. Yes, you have arrived at your destination.”

A warm welcome awaits you at this multi-award-winning, family-run wee tearoom situated in Fraserburgh.

Nooks & Crannies has established itself as one of the best places to relax and enjoy traditional hospitality and great homemade food.

Why not try its lovely homemade soups, light lunches, heavenly cakes, bakes, desserts and, of course, its own jams, chutneys and toffee.

Nooks & Crannies’ famous Afternoon Teas, available for both sit-in and takeaway, are this tearoom’s speciality. Here they are dedicated to using the finest ingredients to ensure that the Afternoon Teas are something special.

Having just won the ‘Aberdeen Business Awards’ for ‘Best Café’ for the third year in a row, the tearoom is still as popular today as it was 11 years ago when it all first began.

Find Nooks & Crannies on Facebook.

Rejuvenate with Jackie Brown

After a tough year, Jackie Brown’s focus was on her business and she reached out to all clients keeping in touch through both lockdowns and this has continued to this day with emails.

Now is the time more than ever to shop local and support small businesses.

Being one of the area’s leading brow and micro-blading experts, Jackie Brown has has been established since 2017. The salon is also home to Fraserburgh’s only Dermalux specialist and offers results-driven Dermalux LED Light Phototherapy.

Jackie said: “I love all things Beauty and have a vast variety of services on my treatment menu. Nothing matters more to me than knowing my clients receive the highest standards of services.”

Being crowned silver winner Rising Star of the Year Award 2021 in the most prestigious awards, The British Hair and Beauty Awards, was one of the salon’s biggest achievements yet.

Book your treatment at Jackie Brown, treat yourself or a loved to a Jackie Brown voucher or followJackie Brown on Facebook.

M Squared Accountants

M Squared Accountants is an accountancy practice based in Fraserburgh, established in 2017 by Michael Murray.

The practice has grown tremendously over the past few years and in the last 12 months alone the team has more than doubled. With its specialist team, M Squared can offer expertise in various sectors and provide a valued service to clients.

It offers a range of services including accounting and tax compliance, payroll, bookkeeping and much more.

Its client’s needs will always be at the heart of the business. The business recognissd how the impact of Covid has affected clients, so they made the decision in 2020 to provide all Covid-19 related services free of charge.

M Squared strives to provide clients with a quality service at an affordable price. Advice and support is always available as the team of accountants really care about clients and their businesses.

To get in contact with M Squared or find out more, click here.

Bicocchis Ice Cream

Bicocchis Ice Cream is more than an ice cream shop. Here, you will find a speciality bakery and other produce, all types of sweets and confectionary and fresh local produce, as well as all types of greetings cards and wrapping.

Find all your festive treats at Bicocchis including Christmas ice cream cakes, ice cream snowflakes and many more festive ice cream treats, like birthday ice cream cakes.

Bicocchis also has an ice cream trike and candy cart for hire for those special occasions.

It also does gift baskets made to order and bagged sweets for birthday parties or any other special event.

Phone the shop on 01346 518252 and one of its helpful staff will take your order.

All the ice cream is made on the premises and there are more than 50 flavours, seasonal flavours always available as well as vegan ice cream

Bicocchis is open 6 days from 8.30am to 9pm and from 11am to 9pm on a Sunday

Find out more at the Bicocchis website or follow Bicocchis on Facebook.