Find Your Hero as Disney On Ice skates to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

North-east Disney fans will get the chance to experience a magical medley of classic and modern tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero at P&J Live.

The Aberdeen dates were added for the tour after tickets were quickly snapped up by excited families across the UK.

Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends from around the Disney Kingdom skate into P&J Live from November 26 to 28.

Featuring more than 50 Disney characters that will take families on a journey through timeless tales, this production promises to include something for everyone. The show will bring beloved characters to life through figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “We are delighted to welcome the magic of Disney On Ice to Aberdeen again this year with what sounds like an absolutely fantastic show.

“Following the huge success of our Disney on Ice shows in 2019, we know that families will be overjoyed to hear we have been added to the tour. We can’t wait to see Disney’s iconic characters skate back to the north-east for adventure-filled tales of heroism.”

Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero will feature popular characters

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy will set the stage for a star-studded talent extravaganza in Disney On Ice presents Magical Ice Festival. And fans will see just how far Moana will go when she embarks on an action-packed voyage with mighty demigod Maui in a quest to save her island, become a wayfinder, and find her own identity.

The magic will be unleashed when the royal sisters Anna and Elsa and snowman Olaf sing captivating songs like Let it Go and In Summer. The Daughters of Triton will also make a splash as they introduce Ariel in an 80s pop montage.

In addition, audiences will get tangled up with a chorus of rowdy inhabitants of the Snuggly Duckling when they get a visit from the spirited Rapunzel and her charming ally, Flynn Rider, on their journey to see the floating lights.

And big and little kids will relive a Tale As Old As Time when Belle opens her heart to new adventures and the Beast’s enchanted objects take centre stage for a dazzling skating spectacle inviting audiences to Be Our Guest.

How to get tickets for Disney On Ice

“We’re excited that Disney On Ice will be returning to the UK following the shutdown and providing families the opportunity to make memories and experience live family entertainment,” said Kenneth Feld, chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment.

The venue pre-sale starts at 9am on Thursday September 30. The general sale then starts on Friday October 1.

For more information visit www.pandjlive.com

You might also like…