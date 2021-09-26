Busy mum opens exclusive hair boutique, complete with sea views

Getting your hair done is about so much more than dealing with those pesky split ends.

It’s the experience, the pampering, and the luxury of sitting back and forgetting about the world for a little bit.

This is the firm belief of Siobhan Shand, who has been in the industry for 17 years.

But the ambitious mum of two wanted to offer something that bit extra to her clients, and only took six weeks off after having her youngest child in a bid to realise her dream.

Siobhan’s determination came as no surprise to her family, for her property developer parents instilled a strong work ethic.

The result is The Grange Hair Boutique, which can be found at Mains of Portlethen Farm just outside Aberdeen, and opened its doors in July.

Society has had the pleasure of visiting many a stylish salon, but Siobhan’s vision was always wonderfully different.

With stunning views of both sea and countryside, the boutique offers an escape from every day life.

You can sit outside in the courtyard and enjoy a coffee, with the ribbon of blue sea on the horizon.

Siobhan prides herself on offering a rather exclusive experience, as opposed to getting as many customers as possible through the door.

We caught up with her and found out how her dream came to fruition.

“I left school at 15 and went straight to James Dunn House,” said Siobhan.

“I was always quite creative at school, and I didn’t want to go to university. I always knew I wanted to do something with my hands.

“I managed to build a good clientele and I worked at James Dunn for nine years.

“After I got married, I knew that if I didn’t try and set out on my own, I never would.”

Siobhan rented a chair for a further eight years, but the end goal of owning her own salon was always in sight.

“I’ve always been ambitious and wanted to do my best in life,” she said.

“I went on to have my second child, and we also built our own house.

“My husband’s parents have a farm. It felt like we were given this opportunity to not only build a home, but have a salon right next door.

“There are both sea views and the fields. We’re only 10 minutes drive from town, yet we’re in the countryside.

“Clients feel like they are away from the hustle and bustle, and leave feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.”

Siobhan is keen to not take on too many customers at once, so the salon retains that exclusive feel.

With high ceilings and fresh white decor, the boutique has a fashionable sleek look without trying too hard.

“I wanted to create something really modern and bright with a light airy feeling,” said Siobhan.

” I love the high ceilings and the natural light which comes in.

With the weather changing, Siobhan is now seeing people alter their preferences for a more wintery look.

“The key is keep it a relaxing and exclusive boutique, I think it offers something different in comparison to other salons,” said Siobhan.

“Some clients are now going longer between appointments, I think they’ve realised they can let their natural colour grow out rather than get it coloured all the time.

“A few people have grown their natural colour out all together.

“People still love a bouncy blow-dry, and at this time of year clients tend to tone down the blonde and go for more autumn colours.”

Siobhan offers a stress relieving massage as part of the service, and may possibly offer further beauty services in the future.

“We are attached to a double garage, so if I ever wanted to go down the beauty route, the option is there,” she said.

“I always want to keep achieving in life, so I’ll see how the business goes.

“I am looking for a stylist or perhaps someone who wants to rent a chair, but I’m keen to make sure that the boutique doesn’t become a noisy busy place.”

New house, new baby and new business – it has been all systems go but that’s just the way Siobhan likes it.

“It has been a busy year, my husband also set up his own business called Prestige Decorators, with six employees now,” she said.

“I’ve always given him that push, because you never hear people say that they regret setting up their own business.

“If you are thinking about it, go for it.

“I feel pretty proud of myself for what I’ve achieved. I hear people say they don’t like their job, but I love mine.

“I love coming into work every day, it actually makes me feel excited.

“I love making people feel good, because I can offer a special experience in comparison to a bigger and busier salon.”

You can find out more @TheGrangeHairBoutique on Facebook and Instagram.