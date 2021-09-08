An Aberdeenshire medical practice has urged patients stop abusive behaviour towards reception staff, saying they are “simply carrying out instructions and protocols laid down by the practice” amid a staff shortage.

Inverurie Medical Group are currently experiencing an “unusually high” rate of staff absences which is affecting their telephone service.

The practice has apologised for any inconvenience and stress the shortages may cause patients, however, has made it clear that abusive behaviour towards staff will not be tolerated.

In a post on Facebook the practice detailed that reception staff are being subjected to abusive comments, shouting, and swearing. This abusive behaviour is experienced in person, over the telephone and over social media.

The post read: “Our staff are simply carrying out instructions and protocols laid down by the practice, while working under difficult conditions.

“They are also human beings with feelings and the practice will not tolerate the abuse currently being levelled at them by some patients. This is affecting their ability to carry out their work and causing upset and distress.”

Patients who do not comply with the zero tolerance approach to abuse have been warned they could be struck from the practice list.

The practice have also said that in certain cases they may involve the police if the abusive behaviour continues.

Last year, bosses at a medical practice in Wick spoke out about the verbal abuse and “derogatory comments” their administration team had to deal with on a daily basis.

Although NHS Highland’s chief executive spoke out about the incident and pledged support, it is alleged that the health board failed to take any action since.

GPs are not back to ‘normal consulting’

Another medical practice in Aberdeen has experienced patients taking their frustrations out on reception staff recently.

Rubislaw Place Medical Group have recorded an automated message explaining that GP practices are still being advised to contact patients over the phone or through e-consult.

This means face-to-face appointments are only arranged when clinically required.

The message, read by Dr Paterson, states: “As restrictions imposed by the pandemic are easing, some patients who are contacting us believe GPs should be back to normal consulting. This is not the case.”

Dr Paterson goes on to say the practice is disappointed that some patients take their frustrations out on reception staff.

“This has never been acceptable and will not be tolerated, please remember our staff are here to help you and treat them with respect,” she adds.