First look as former John Lewis is transformed into mass vaccination centre

By James Wyllie
August 26, 2021, 3:04 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
We have been given a look inside the former John Lewis branch in Aberdeen as NHS Grampian transforms it into a mass vaccination centre. Picture by Paul Glendell.
New photos show the scale of work underway transforming Aberdeen’s former John Lewis department store into a mass vaccination centre.

The city centre location closed for good at Christmas, and earlier this month we revealed how health bosses had set their sights giving the premises a new lease of life.

Work on the new centre will be completed by mid-September.
Contractors are now grafting hard to get the shop’s ground floor ready to deliver Covid jabs into arms within a matter of weeks.

Shelving units and floor displays have all been cleared out to make way for 40 coronavirus vaccination “pods”.

All of the furniture has been donated from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, which used it at the SSE Hydro vaccination centre.

The former John Lewis is being turned into a mass vaccination centre for Aberdeen
The former John Lewis facility will accommodate 40 vaccination ‘pods’. Picture by Paul Glendell

The vaccination team will leave P&J Live on September 5, with the John Lewis site starting up in the middle of the month.

In the interim, second doses will be delivered at Aberdeen Health Village on Frederick Street, and a number of community pop-up clinics.

Alongside the John Lewis mass vaccination centre, there will be smaller units at Bridge of Don and Airyhall, and a range of community pop-up clinics. Picture by Paul Glendell.

The former John Lewis branch could be used as one of the main venues for all immunisation appointments for the next three years, with a search ongoing for a more permanent, long-term home.

This would include Covid boosters, flu shots and the likes of shingles and pneumococcal.

All of the furniture for the vaccination centre within the former John Lewis has been donated from the facility at the SSE Hydro. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Staff ensure chairs, drawers and tables are all wheeled into place ahead of the opening. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Alterations to the floor have been necessary in some parts of the building. Picture by Paul Glendell.

