Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

James Morrison is bringing his Greatest Hits tour to Aberdeen

By Scott Begbie
July 15, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
James Morrison is bringing his Greatest Hits tour to the Music Hall next year.
James Morrison is bringing his Greatest Hits tour to the Music Hall next year.

Singer-songwriter James Morrison is to bring his Greatest Hits tour to Aberdeen.

He will be playing the Music Hall on April 9 next year as part of a UK tour to celebrate his career that now spans 15 years.

The Brit Award-winning artist’s set will feature his five Top 10 hits, including his breakthrough smashes, You Give Me Something and Wonderful World.

Announcing his tour, his first in two-and-a-half years, James said: “It’s been way too long since I saw you all and I’m so excited to announce these special shows.

James Morrison is a spellbinding live performer.

Playing live is something I have really missed in the past year and seeing as it’s been nearly 15 years since I started, many of my songs over time have taken on a new life of their own: new emotions, new meanings and new feels in the way my band has played them.”

Buzzing to be back in a room with fans

James announced the tour on the 15th anniversary of his debut album release, Undiscovered. It went on to become one of the biggest albums of the decade, with two weeks at number one, before going five times platinum with 1.5 million domestic sales.

The following year he won the Brit Award for British male solo artist.

James said: “I’ve also become a better singer and inhabit the songs in a different way now. I wanted to reflect all of that on this Greatest Hits tour.

James Morrison is coming to the Music Hall next April.

“I am buzzing to be back in a room with all my fans sharing my best songs. I can’t wait to see you all, it’s going to be amazing!”

His success continued throughout the four albums that followed, notably with 2011’s number one, The Awakening, and his most recent set, 2019’s raw and revealing You’re Stronger Than You Know.

Throughout his career, James – who has 4.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify – has collaborated with high-profile talents such as Gary Barlow, Nelly Furtado, Joss Stone and OneRepublic.

He recently joined his musical hero Paul Weller for a Live From The Barbican show, which was broadcast on Radio 2, 6 Music and BBC Two.

When will James Morrison gig go on sale?

Accompanied by Jules Buckley and the BBC Symphony Orchestra, their soulful performance of the Stanley Road classic Broken Stones proved to be a highlight of the set.

Paul chose their collaboration to be the lead single from his upcoming album, An Orchestrated Songbook, which documents the performance and will be released on December 3.

Tickets for James Morrison’s Greatest Hits Tour will go on sale on Thursday July 22 at aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.