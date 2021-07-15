Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Huntington’s disease: Diagnoses of incurable condition soar 50% in northern Scotland

By James Wyllie
July 15, 2021, 3:30 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Professor Miedzybrodzka with Sandy Patience, one of the first people taking part in the clinical trial.
The number of people in northern Scotland diagnosed with incurable Huntington’s disease (HD) has soared almost 50%, with the area now a global hotspot.

Research by Aberdeen University has found it is five times more common in the region than the estimated worldwide average.

It is currently at the centre of a “truly ground-breaking” drug trial which could slow the effects of the disease.

The hereditary condition gradually stops parts of the brain from working properly, with most people eventually requiring 24-hour nursing care.

Part of the increase in cases has been linked to a rise in testing, and the new figures have prompted calls for more investment in HD services.

What is Huntington’s disease?

The Huntington’s gene was discovered in 1993, and there is a 50% chance of it being passed from parent to child.

Around 8,500 people in the UK are thought to suffer from the disease it causes, with patients typically diagnosed in their 30s or 40s.

Generally, people die 10 to 20 years after first experiencing symptoms, which include difficulty moving, mood swings and problems with swallowing, speaking and breathing.

‘Stark’ rise in numbers

New Aberdeen University research, published in the Journal of Neurology, has revealed a 46% increase in the number of NHS Grampian patients who have the faulty gene and noticeable symptoms.

For the region as a whole, it estimates 14.6 people per 100,000 have an HD diagnosis – up from 9.94 in 1984.

It says numbers are higher in the Highlands, but lower in the Western Isles.

Sandy Patience takes part in an exercise on the Aberdeen University Huntington’s disease trial.

Across Europe, North America and Australia the rate sits at 5.7, with an estimated global prevalence of 2.71.

The figures have been described as “stark” by the Scottish Huntington’s Association, which says specialist services for the condition are an “absolute necessity”.

What has caused the increase?

The university says, over the last four years, the number of people without symptoms getting tested for the Huntington’s gene has risen 23%.

Its study team, led by Zosia Miedzybrodzka, believes the high rates are due to a number of factors.

These include “underlying genetic susceptibility” in ancestors, an increased awareness of the condition and testing, and the fact the region has one of the oldest specialist HD clinics in the world.

Prof Miedzybrodzka, who is also the consultant in charge of NHS Grampian’s north of Scotland Huntington’s clinics, warned the rise could have a severe impact on health board budgets.

She said: “The emergence of the genetic test is likely to have contributed to the increase in those diagnosed.

Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka, who is leading the Huntington’s disease study at Aberdeen University.

“Even in a country the size of Scotland, there is quite a variation in prevalence between different health board regions.

“This difference could have major drug cost and service delivery implications, especially if expensive, complexly-administered therapies prove successful.”

Call for service expansion

The Scottish Huntington’s Association said the increase in cases “appears stark” – but has reminded families of the world-class Huntington’s disease specialists on hand throughout the region.

Chief executive Alistair Haw said: ”In light of cases increasing by almost half over the period, local providers may wish to reflect on the requirement to expand these services to meet significantly growing demand.

“This requirement to expand services is likely to apply to NHS boards nationwide.

“Huntington’s disease is a hugely complex, widely misunderstood and extremely difficult to manage condition – meaning specialist services are not some nice to have optional extra but an absolute necessity.”

