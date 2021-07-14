Code Black: What does it mean and how does it affect me?

Hospitals across the region have been entering Code Black status due to mounting pressures from coronavirus, but what does it mean for patients?

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI), Dr Gray’s in Elgin and Raigmore in Inverness have all declared Code Black recently, meaning they have been full and only able to treat the most severe cases.

All three have been forced to cancel appointments and procedures to free up capacity for the most urgent care.

Both NHS Grampian and NHS Highland have been hit with an increase in Covid cases, alongside a growing number of self-isolating staff, as well as many on annual leave over the school holidays.

These factors led to the hospitals having to declare Code Black. However, in Grampian, the status only applies to ARI – neither Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) or Aberdeen Maternity Hospital have declared Code Black.

Q: What does it mean when a hospital declares Code Black?

Code Black means there is a risk to patient safety and a hospital is at full capacity.

To relieve pressure, operations and appointments may be postponed so staff can concentrate on the must urgent care.

Hospital managers set the status each morning – on a sliding scale from green to black – and it can be reviewed several times a day.

It operates as a temperature gauge of how busy the hospital is, and how much pressure it is under.

This can come from patient capacity, staff absences or the ability to discharge to community facilities.

Q: What if I have an appointment?

If you have a scheduled appointment, you should still attend it unless you’re told otherwise.

Hospital staff will contact patients if any procedures need to be postponed or rescheduled as a result of Code Black pressures.

Q: What if I’m scheduled to have surgery?

As with appointments, patients’ elective surgeries will still go ahead unless they’re contacted by the hospital.

Q: I’ve had an accident and require A&E treatment – can I still turn up?

Yes. Emergency departments remain open during Code Black, but they are for emergencies and life-threatening situations only – no matter the status of the hospital.

If your condition is not serious, NHS 24 can be contacted by phoning 111, who may arrange an appointment for you.

You could also consult with your GP or the NHS Inform website for guidance on self-care at home.

Q: Does Code Black affect the children’s hospital too?

If a hospital declares Code Black, like Aberdeen Royal Infirmary did last week, it does not automatically mean Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital falls under the same category too.

If your child’s condition is not serious, consider contacting your GP, NHS 24 or local pharmacist.

Q: Can I still visit my relatives on the wards?

Generally, visiting procedures aren’t affected by a Code Black status, but some wards may impose specific times to prevent wards becoming overcrowded with guests.

In these situations, both NHS Grampian and NHS Highland ask visitors to speak to the senior charge nurse before visiting to ensure you are going along at a suitable time.

Read more…