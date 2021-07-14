Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Code Black: What does it mean and how does it affect me?

By Samantha Leckie
July 14, 2021, 11:04 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Code black has been declared at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Dr Gray's Hospital and Raigmore Hospital.
Code black has been declared at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Dr Gray's Hospital and Raigmore Hospital.

Hospitals across the region have been entering Code Black status due to mounting pressures from coronavirus, but what does it mean for patients?

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI), Dr Gray’s in Elgin and Raigmore in Inverness have all declared Code Black recently, meaning they have been full and only able to treat the most severe cases.

All three have been forced to cancel appointments and procedures to free up capacity for the most urgent care.

Both NHS Grampian and NHS Highland have been hit with an increase in Covid cases, alongside a growing number of self-isolating staff, as well as many on annual leave over the school holidays.

These factors led to the hospitals having to declare Code Black. However, in Grampian, the status only applies to ARI – neither Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) or Aberdeen Maternity Hospital have declared Code Black.

Q: What does it mean when a hospital declares Code Black?

Code Black means there is a risk to patient safety and a hospital is at full capacity.

To relieve pressure, operations and appointments may be postponed so staff can concentrate on the must urgent care.

Hospital managers set the status each morning – on a sliding scale from green to black – and it can be reviewed several times a day.

It operates as a temperature gauge of how busy the hospital is, and how much pressure it is under.

This can come from patient capacity, staff absences or the ability to discharge to community facilities.

Inside the major trauma centre at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee

Q: What if I have an appointment?

If you have a scheduled appointment, you should still attend it unless you’re told otherwise.

Hospital staff will contact patients if any procedures need to be postponed or rescheduled as a result of Code Black pressures.

Q: What if I’m scheduled to have surgery?

As with appointments, patients’ elective surgeries will still go ahead unless they’re contacted by the hospital.

A hospital worker walks down a corridor
When a hospital declares Code Black, it can only handle the most urgent of cases.

Q: I’ve had an accident and require A&E treatment – can I still turn up?

Yes. Emergency departments remain open during Code Black, but they are for emergencies and life-threatening situations only – no matter the status of the hospital.

If your condition is not serious, NHS 24 can be contacted by phoning 111, who may arrange an appointment for you.

You could also consult with your GP or the NHS Inform website for guidance on self-care at home.

Q: Does Code Black affect the children’s hospital too?

If a hospital declares Code Black, like Aberdeen Royal Infirmary did last week, it does not automatically mean Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital falls under the same category too.

If your child’s condition is not serious, consider contacting your GP, NHS 24 or local pharmacist.

Hospital worker in a Ninewells Hospital corridor

Q: Can I still visit my relatives on the wards?

Generally, visiting procedures aren’t affected by a Code Black status, but some wards may impose specific times to prevent wards becoming overcrowded with guests.

In these situations, both NHS Grampian and NHS Highland ask visitors to speak to the senior charge nurse before visiting to ensure you are going along at a suitable time.

Read more…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.