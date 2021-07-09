Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Covid leaves north-east man with blood clots, pneumonia and hepatitis

By James Wyllie
July 9, 2021, 2:09 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Anthony is urging people to get their Covid vaccine after he caught the disease and has been left with blood clots, pneumonia and hepatitis.
Anthony is urging people to get their Covid vaccine after he caught the disease and has been left with blood clots, pneumonia and hepatitis.

A north-east man who caught Covid without a vaccine for protection is urging people to get the jab, as the disease has left him with pneumonia, hepatitis and blood clots in his lungs.

Anthony Joseph, 29, was one of a 12-strong group of friends who all contracted the virus after watching Scotland take on England at Wembley last month.

After “turning the corner” 13 days into the horrendous infection, he was rushed to hospital and doctors say he now faces another six months of recovery.

Speaking to us from his hospital bed in London, he said: “There were 12 of us together, they’d all been jabbed and we all tested positive.

“I’m the only one who’s ended up in hospital – and I’m the only one who’s not had the vaccine.

“Even though they were really poorly as well, they’ve fully recovered.”

‘We were as safe as possible’

Anthony, a former Evening Express reporter who now works for Sky Sports News in London, had donned his kilt and Portlethen Tartan Army top in preparation for the Euro 2020 clash on June 18.

His 11 friends had travelled down from the north-east and booked slots at a few pubs before heading to Wembley for the match.

“We were all following the rules and restrictions,” he said. “We were as safe as possible.”

Tony and his friends had secured tickets in the Scotland end of the stadium for the match.
Anthony and his friends had secured tickets in the Scotland end of the stadium for the match.

A few days later, Anthony was enjoying his first Father’s Day following the birth of his now three-month-old daughter, when his friends texted to say some had tested positive for Covid.

A quick lateral flow test was negative, but he hid away in his spare bedroom while his pals awaited PCR results.

By the evening, Anthony was “sweating buckets,” feeling hot and cold, and generally “really weak”.

The following morning, he tested positive.

‘My whole body was aching’

“For 10 or 11 days I was completely wiped out,” he said.

“My legs were sore, my whole body was aching and because I have asthma I was coughing quite violently. I was really struggling.”

Anthony’s fever lifted and his GP said this meant he would no longer have to isolate from the rest of his family – cherishing the “amazing” moment he was able to hug his daughter again.

As he continued to recover, Anthony started noticing blood appearing every time he coughed.

He said: “By the Monday, it was pure blood coming out – you could see dark bits and stringy things, and I knew something was up.”

Clots, pneumonia and hepatitis

Anthony’s GP suspected he had a blood clot, and referred him to hospital for tests.

Doctors said the Covid had caused a number of clots to form in his lungs, and they were merging together into one larger one which would take around six months to treat.

He also contracted pneumonia and hepatitis – something which is rare, but has been noted by medical journals as a possibility due to a weakened immune system.

Anthony is now expecting to stay in the hospital until at least Monday.

They’re hoping, within a month, I could maybe start feeling like I’m back to normal.”

“I’ve got pain when I cough but I feel the strength in my legs is coming back, and I’m getting my taste back a bit as well,” he said.

“They’re hopeful if I keep responding well I can get out next week, but I’ll still have to take medication and go for injections and regular check-ups for about six months.

“But they’re hoping, within a month, I could maybe start feeling like I’m back to normal.”

‘This proves the vaccine works’

Anthony had been booked in for the first dose of his vaccine, but faced a wait until June 28 – the earliest he was able to find a slot in London.

He added: “All 12 of us from the Portlethen Tartan Army down for the game got Covid.

“There’s one person who’s not vaccinated has ended up in hospital – and that’s me.

“It just proves the vaccine works and I’d urge anyone who’s my age or reading the conspiracy theories online to see that a fit and healthy 29-year-old can really suffer from this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.