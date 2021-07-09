Covid leaves north-east man with blood clots, pneumonia and hepatitis

A north-east man who caught Covid without a vaccine for protection is urging people to get the jab, as the disease has left him with pneumonia, hepatitis and blood clots in his lungs.

Anthony Joseph, 29, was one of a 12-strong group of friends who all contracted the virus after watching Scotland take on England at Wembley last month.

After “turning the corner” 13 days into the horrendous infection, he was rushed to hospital and doctors say he now faces another six months of recovery.

Speaking to us from his hospital bed in London, he said: “There were 12 of us together, they’d all been jabbed and we all tested positive.

“I’m the only one who’s ended up in hospital – and I’m the only one who’s not had the vaccine.

“Even though they were really poorly as well, they’ve fully recovered.”

‘We were as safe as possible’

Anthony, a former Evening Express reporter who now works for Sky Sports News in London, had donned his kilt and Portlethen Tartan Army top in preparation for the Euro 2020 clash on June 18.

His 11 friends had travelled down from the north-east and booked slots at a few pubs before heading to Wembley for the match.

“We were all following the rules and restrictions,” he said. “We were as safe as possible.”

A few days later, Anthony was enjoying his first Father’s Day following the birth of his now three-month-old daughter, when his friends texted to say some had tested positive for Covid.

A quick lateral flow test was negative, but he hid away in his spare bedroom while his pals awaited PCR results.

By the evening, Anthony was “sweating buckets,” feeling hot and cold, and generally “really weak”.

The following morning, he tested positive.

‘My whole body was aching’

“For 10 or 11 days I was completely wiped out,” he said.

“My legs were sore, my whole body was aching and because I have asthma I was coughing quite violently. I was really struggling.”

Anthony’s fever lifted and his GP said this meant he would no longer have to isolate from the rest of his family – cherishing the “amazing” moment he was able to hug his daughter again.

As he continued to recover, Anthony started noticing blood appearing every time he coughed.

He said: “By the Monday, it was pure blood coming out – you could see dark bits and stringy things, and I knew something was up.”

Clots, pneumonia and hepatitis

Anthony’s GP suspected he had a blood clot, and referred him to hospital for tests.

Doctors said the Covid had caused a number of clots to form in his lungs, and they were merging together into one larger one which would take around six months to treat.

He also contracted pneumonia and hepatitis – something which is rare, but has been noted by medical journals as a possibility due to a weakened immune system.

Anthony is now expecting to stay in the hospital until at least Monday.

They’re hoping, within a month, I could maybe start feeling like I’m back to normal.”

“I’ve got pain when I cough but I feel the strength in my legs is coming back, and I’m getting my taste back a bit as well,” he said.

“They’re hopeful if I keep responding well I can get out next week, but I’ll still have to take medication and go for injections and regular check-ups for about six months.

“But they’re hoping, within a month, I could maybe start feeling like I’m back to normal.”

‘This proves the vaccine works’

Anthony had been booked in for the first dose of his vaccine, but faced a wait until June 28 – the earliest he was able to find a slot in London.

He added: “All 12 of us from the Portlethen Tartan Army down for the game got Covid.

“There’s one person who’s not vaccinated has ended up in hospital – and that’s me.

“It just proves the vaccine works and I’d urge anyone who’s my age or reading the conspiracy theories online to see that a fit and healthy 29-year-old can really suffer from this.”