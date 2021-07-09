Interactive map: As UK Covid restrictions ease, find out how the rest of the world is faring By Samantha Leckie July 9, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm UK restrictions are easing, but how does the rest of the world look when it comes to Covid restrictions? Covid restrictions across the UK are slowly easing, with further changes to the rules set to come into force later this month – data dependent. The First Minister is confident Scotland will be able to move to Level 0 from July 19, with a further lifting of restrictions proposed from August 9. Meanwhile, in England, Boris Johnson has announced many more restrictions will be demolished on July 19 following a review of the latest Covid data on Monday. But how is the rest of the world faring? Are other countries still in lockdown? Or is the globe moving towards restriction-free living in sync with the UK? Data sourced from the Oxford Coronavirus Government Response Tracker (OxCGRT) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.