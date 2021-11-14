Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Calm & Cool: A Granite City haven

By Jamie Wilde
November 14, 2021, 6:00 am
Calm & Cool on Aberdeen's Chapel Street is a new wellness studio with daily classes on meditation and other holistic practices. Pictured are the business's mother-daughter owners Sarah Nicol (left) and Donna Nicol.
Ever fancied trying out yoga? How about sound therapy, guided Reiki sessions or meditation?

Aberdeen’s newest city centre wellness studio in Chapel Street, Calm & Cool, offers all of this and more in its tranquil surroundings.

Designed by local architects Tinto Architecture, Calm & Cool’s mother-daughter owners, Donna Nicol and Sarah Nicol, believe that there’s nothing like their business in the Granite City at the moment.

Herbal teas, crystals and an eco store with various wellness products makes Calm & Cool a relaxing hub for its visitors.

Calm & Cool’s Sarah & Donna.

Within a month of opening, it’s already been described as “a little piece of heaven in Aberdeen” by clients.

For Donna, she’s delighted to be realising her ambitions.

“I grew up in Aberdeen and had previously worked in finance throughout my career,” says Donna.

“We had a family oil business, which we sold four years ago.

“From then, I really got into wellness and holistic therapy in a big way.”

Calming auras in the studio.

Travelling for inspiration

Looking for time out from the oil industry, Donna spent time travelling in various places around the world including Florida and London.

Wellness practices had never been a part of her life before, but with more time to reflect on her travels, her curiosity grew.

“I think it was just my instincts telling me that I’d love to give it a go,” says Donna.

“I got involved in a big way in training and learning about meditation, Yin yoga and sound therapy.

“My daughter did athletics school in Florida and when we came back from there, she also became very interested in doing some of the training as well.”

Sarah channelling the Calm & Cool vibes.

During the next few years, the pair spent more time training in Yin Yoga and other holistic practices in Edinburgh and other parts of the UK.

“What it has done internally is that it’s made me think about my life and who I am as a person,” Donna explains.

Without even knowing it, you just become a much calmer, less stressed person.

However, it was during lockdown when Donna and Sarah’s brainwave to run their own wellness studio happened.

Inspired to rise above the pandemic’s constrictions with Calm & Cool, the pair offered gift boxes during the festive period while architectural plans for its Chapel Street studio were drawn up.

It wasn’t until September this year when its doors officially opened, but Donna feels it’s been worth the wait.

“I just think it’s a nice, safe environment for people to be themselves in,” Donna Nicol.

“It’s been challenging because it’s a small studio space and we have to be clever with how we use it,” she says.

“But it’s also been really rewarding. The feedback that we’ve had from people, especially coming out of lockdown, has been great.

“After some of the classes, people do stay back and have herbal tea – it’s an open time to share, if they wish.

“I just think it’s a nice, safe environment for people to be themselves in.”

Relaxing aromas.

Classes

Calm & Cool’s classes are tailored to people from all walks of life.

From yoga classes on motherhood to sound journey meditation experiences, it’s this variety brought in by various experienced teachers that Donna feels has set the business off on the right foot.

“It’s been heartwarming to have such a mixed, varied audience,” says Donna.

Calm & Cool’s own scented candles and cushions.

“We like to join in on some of the sessions as well. Allan who does our sound journey classes take you into a blissful state of relaxation.

“He uses a gong, Tibetan bowls and takes you through a quiet, laid down meditation at the beginning. Then, you just tune into yourself with the vibrations of the sound.

“I came out of it feeling like a completely different person.”

“We want people to learn new life skills in order for them to feel calm,” Donna Nicol.

Calm & Cool life

Calm & Cool’s experiences aim to extend beyond the studio.

Whether you’re new or experienced at wellness practices, its offerings are intended to make positive aspects throughout day-to-day life.

“We want people to learn new life skills in order for them to feel calm, without them even knowing that they’re doing it,” says Donna.

“Picking up how to breathe properly and quieten the mind via breathwork, meditation and movement is a big thing.

If you come across any challenging times in life, you can take some of the practices learned here into your life.

“I feel really proud of ourselves… we’ve managed to put out what I’d always envisage,” Donna Nicol.

Organic growth

Its eco shop within the studio has a range of products designed to further extend the Calm & Cool experience.

Yoga mats, organically made t-shirts and self-development books are just a selection of what’s on offer.

Looking ahead, there’s set to be much more to come.

Calm & Cool’s eco shop.

“We’d like to maybe hold friend gatherings for special occasions, which could offer people something different in a calm and cool experience,” says Donna.

“We’d like to branch out to corporate and GPs too, but just a slow, organic growth is the main thing at the moment.

“I feel really proud of ourselves… we’ve managed to put out what I’d always envisaged: a wholly mixed audience that have enjoyed our variation of holistic therapies.”

Calm & Cool’s schedule of classes can be found on its website.

For more information on Calm & Cool, visit them online.

