For local businesses in Aberdeen and the north east, there have been many challenges in the last 18 months brought about by the pandemic – however, next week a business show organised by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce sets out to provide solutions.

Whatever industry you work in, there are similar challenges facing us all that unite the business community in the north east, and on November 18, they will all come together – in person for the first time in two years – at The Ultimate Business Show 2021 (or TUBS2021).

Before the event kicks off at the P&J Live, we explore four of the main business risks and challenges organisations in the region have faced recently:

1) Lack of networking

Because the majority of the workforce across Aberdeen and Grampian was told to stay home, networking opportunities ceased altogether. This made it harder than ever to cultivate relationships with existing contacts and develop new ones.

However, next Thursday at The Ultimate Business Show 2021 there will be plenty of opportunities to network, in person, for the first time since 2019, after the 2020 show was cancelled. Hosted and organised by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC), the show will include around 80 exhibitors and six guest speakers delivering inspiring talks.

2) Adapting to changes in sales and business development

Because the ‘new normal’ has forced organisations to make changes, their business models have had to change too. The previous sales approach has changed as we all work towards more hybrid ways of working, this creates difficulties for business development and challenges in sales. Being able to pivot, adapt and embrace innovation is essential, but how?

In response to calls from its members, Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce has organised for a guest speaker to address these issues specifically at TUBS. The sales and business development talk is one of six taking place in the main hall at P&J Live on November 18, where local procurement will also be championed.

3) Investing in young people

The Office of National Statistics reported that one of the groups hardest hit by the pandemic and subsequent economic fallout was young people. It found “young people were disproportionately affected by the crisis” and were “more likely to experience a sustained reduction in pay, be put on furlough or let go from their jobs all together”.

However, investing in young people is essential and this will be one of the topics being discussed at TUBS by Developing the Young Workforce North East (DYW North East). The Scottish Government’s Youth Employment strategy aims to connect employers with education to support the scheme. Find out more about how you and your business can participate at TUBS.

4) Net zero targets

In order to achieve net zero we need to take action by transitioning to a circular economy. However, sharing, leasing, reusing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products is a major undertaking for businesses of any size.

You can find out more at TUBS 2021 where a net zero expert will be talking about some environmentally friendly initiatives you can introduce as you journey towards net zero. You can also find out more about Net Zero North-east, a Chamber-led programme designed to help businesses understand how they need to adapt to operate in a net zero environment and to the impacts of climate change.

More about The Ultimate Business Show 2021

The Ultimate Business Show 2021 is FREE to attend for members or non-members of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce. This year, much to the delight of organisers at AGCC, there are 80 exhibitors – the same number of stands that participated in the pre-Covid show in 2019!

Seona Shand, commercial director at AGCC, said: “We didn’t know what the demand for this year’s show would be like when we started planning TUBS 2021, so we started small with a scaled down version to gauge interest. We had a number of exhibitors who wanted to attend an event last year (which was cancelled) so they held out. From that, and word of mouth, it grew and we sold out.

“We had to then reconfigure the layout of the exhibition space – twice – to meet the demand. We are delighted to have booked so many exhibitors.”

Exhibitors include representatives from a wide variety of industrie from hospitality and hoteliers to transport and business services plus so much more.

If you run a small business or SME in Aberdeen or the north east and would like to attend The Ultimate Business Show 2021 for networking opportunities and business advice, as well as attending six free inspirational talks, register in advance.