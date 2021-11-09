Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SPONSORED: The 4 challenges local companies are facing – and how business show helps solve them  

By Sponsored Content
November 9, 2021, 9:00 am Updated: November 9, 2021, 12:33 pm
The Ultimate Business Show 2021 was thought for local businesses in Aberdeen and the north east, for networking new opportunities.
Learn from others and overcome business challenges at The Ultimate Business Show 2021

For local businesses in Aberdeen and the north east, there have been many challenges in the last 18 months brought about by the pandemic – however, next week a business show organised by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce sets out to provide solutions.

Whatever industry you work in, there are similar challenges facing us all that unite the business community in the north east, and on November 18, they will all come together – in person for the first time in two years – at The Ultimate Business Show 2021 (or TUBS2021).

Before the event kicks off at the P&J Live, we explore four of the main business risks and challenges organisations in the region have faced recently:

1) Lack of networking

People talking at TUBS 2021
There will be plenty of networking opportunities at TUBS 2021

Because the majority of the workforce across Aberdeen and Grampian was told to stay home, networking opportunities ceased altogether. This made it harder than ever to cultivate relationships with existing contacts and develop new ones.

However, next Thursday at The Ultimate Business Show 2021 there will be plenty of opportunities to network, in person, for the first time since 2019, after the 2020 show was cancelled. Hosted and organised by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC), the show will include around 80 exhibitors and six guest speakers delivering inspiring talks.

2)  Adapting to changes in sales and business development

Man with a VR headset TUBS 2021
Discover new ways of working and how to adapt to changes, like new technologies, at TUBS 2021

Because the ‘new normal’ has forced organisations to make changes, their business models have had to change too. The previous sales approach has changed as we all work towards more hybrid ways of working, this creates difficulties for business development and challenges in sales. Being able to pivot, adapt and embrace innovation is essential, but how?

In response to calls from its members, Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce has organised for a guest speaker to address these issues specifically at TUBS. The sales and business development talk is one of six taking place in the main hall at P&J Live on November 18, where local procurement will also be championed.

3) Investing in young people

Learn more about how you can invest in young people at one of the TUBS talks

The Office of National Statistics reported that one of the groups hardest hit by the pandemic and subsequent economic fallout was young people. It found “young people were disproportionately affected by the crisis” and were “more likely to experience a sustained reduction in pay, be put on furlough or let go from their jobs all together”.

However, investing in young people is essential and this will be one of the topics being discussed at TUBS by Developing the Young Workforce North East (DYW North East). The Scottish Government’s Youth Employment strategy aims to connect employers with education to support the scheme. Find out more about how you and your business can participate at TUBS.

4)  Net zero targets

Terri Vogt has been working in the environmental management sector for 30 years in both the private and public sector and will be speaking at TUBS 2021
Terri Vogt has been working in the environmental management sector for 30 years in both the private and public sector and will be speaking at TUBS 2021

In order to achieve net zero we need to take action by transitioning to a circular economy. However, sharing, leasing, reusing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products is a major undertaking for businesses of any size.

You can find out more at TUBS 2021 where a net zero expert will be talking about some environmentally friendly initiatives you can introduce as you journey towards net zero. You can also find out more about Net Zero North-east, a Chamber-led programme designed to help businesses understand how they need to adapt to operate in a net zero environment and to the impacts of climate change.

More about The Ultimate Business Show 2021

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce logo

 

The Ultimate Business Show 2021 is FREE to attend for members or non-members of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce. This year, much to the delight of organisers at AGCC, there are 80 exhibitors – the same number of stands that participated in the pre-Covid show in 2019!

Seona Shand, commercial director at AGCC, said: “We didn’t know what the demand for this year’s show would be like when we started planning TUBS 2021, so we started small with a scaled down version to gauge interest. We had a number of exhibitors who wanted to attend an event last year (which was cancelled) so they held out. From that, and word of mouth, it grew and we sold out.

“We had to then reconfigure the layout of the exhibition space – twice – to meet the demand. We are delighted to have booked so many exhibitors.”

Exhibitors include representatives from a wide variety of industrie from hospitality and hoteliers to transport and business services plus so much more.

If you run a small business or SME in Aberdeen or the north east and would like to attend The Ultimate Business Show 2021 for networking opportunities and business advice, as well as attending six free inspirational talks, register in advance.