Jings, Crivvens, Help Ma Baubles! 5 Oor Wullie & The Broons festive jumpers

New an’ exclusive to oor shop, browse a fantoosh selection o’ jumpers available to order fur Christmas!

All available in a choice of colours, we start with design featuring a cameo fae ‘Santa’…

1. Christmas Comic Strip

Featuring Wullie in a cartoon strip, Auchenshoogle’s finest tries to grab Santa’s beard to slow down his sleigh ride with disastrous results!

2. Jings, Crivvens, Help Ma Baubles!

A festive twist on Oor Wullie’s iconic catchphrase, this design depicts Wullie and his chums singing on a snowy Christmas evening.

3. Hae A Braw Christmas!

“Hooray! Santa Claus Is Comin’ The Nicht!” Wullie’s sitting on his iconic bucket counting down the hours until the big day arrives in this next design.

4. Let It Snaw!

A lovely Christmas scene, celebrate with The Broons this year thanks to this smart design.

5. Merry Christmas A’Body!

Sitting around the festive table pulling crackers while Granpaw Broon carves the turkey, our final jumper is a must-have for fans of Scotland’s first family.

Browse all The Broons & Oor Wullie Gifts