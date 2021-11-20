Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Ken Fyne: High on life, but not thanks to Bieber or daytime TV

By Ken Fyne
November 20, 2021, 6:00 am
Justin Bieber is heading to Aberdeen's P&J Live on his world tour in 2023.
Justin Bieber is heading to Aberdeen's P&J Live on his world tour in 2023.

I think it was the onion rings that did it.

Shortly after devouring a few of these splendid delicacies with my evening meal, I read of a huge batch of cocaine, apparently worth £33million, being seized in a truck full of the crunchy comestibles heading for the UK.

Could it be that my spaced-out sensations this week were down to some of that nasty stuff being secreted in a previous batch I’d unwittingly consumed?

Mrs F instantly put my mind at rest. Our onions were, she insisted, home grown in the Fyne Place plot and therefore free from any unauthorised adulteration.

She fervently denied mixing any Class A substances with the recipe, suggesting huffily that I was a big enough dope without her adding to the situation.

Was there something in the onion rings? 

With that possibility removed, I could only attribute my growing feelings of dread, discomfort and downright dismay to one thing. Justin Bieber is heading to play Aberdeen.

No disrespect to the global music superstar but I’d rather crawl into a tin dustbin full of marbles and broken bottles then be rolled down Cairngorm inside it wearing only my boxer shorts than endure more than a few seconds of his music.

To be fair, it’s a superb coup for the city to attract really big names to its world-class P&J Live venue so well done to everyone involved and good luck to those who manage to get tickets.

It also means that I’m planning a trip to Muckle Flugga or Mull of Kintyre in February 2023, just to be suitably socially-distanced from the infernal racket of Beliebers in full flow.

Justin Bieber fans will be counting down the days until his Aberdeen visit. 

That’s for the future but for now, the nights are fair drawing in and with effective darkness descending on Fyne Place in mid-afternoon, I retired to my favourite armchair this week and did something I never usually do. I switched on the television.

Daytime TV is high on my list of unwelcome experiences, a close second to a vicious hangover but just above being stuck in a lift with a coal miner, an offshore oil worker, a beef farmer and Greta Thunberg.

Apparently, the daytime viewing public has an insatiable appetite for quiz programmes. From cerebral Countdown to corny The Chase, I counted more than 17 different quizzes in the daytime TV listings alone, with more scheduled for evening consumption.

Many are becoming visually ridiculous and very far-removed from the simplicity of shows from times past. Most are just a melange of noise, audience reaction and flashing lights. A bit like a Justin Bieber concert, in fact. I can’t quite see the attraction.

Are we really a nation of folk so desperate to increase our general knowledge that we devour dictionaries with our dinner, or are we perhaps just waiting for the inevitable pratfall from a contestant comprehensively confounded by the cameras and on-screen pressure?

You can’t help but love the challenger who, when asked by Ben Shepherd on Tipping Point: “What day is Christmas Day traditionally celebrated in the UK,” memorably answered “Wednesday”.

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard.

There are many others, but my prize goes to the pathetic participant in Family Fortunes who was asked by Les Dennis to name a bird with a long neck and answered “Naomi Campbell”.

I hope folk are offered better fare over Christmas when much of the country slumps into post-turkey torpor and turns to the one-eyed monster.

I’m not a Christmas TV fan and hope that Santa’s sack is bulging with gifts such as traditional board games or construction kits, as well as modern-day electronic marvels. I loved my childhood Lego, for example. I’d certainly enjoy seeing the new Christmas tree at Legoland, Windsor, built from 400,000 bricks, but I don’t have to go that far. I just need to pop along to Banff Harbour where engineers are trying to shore up the historic East Pier with, basically, giant Lego bricks, before winter storms reduce it to rubble.

Work begins at Banff Harbour. 

Good luck to them in their cold, difficult but essential task. I’m just glad I read about it in the paper before stumbling across it in real life. The surreal sight of men in diving suits playing with Lego in the harbour might have sent me suspiciously sniffing those onion rings again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]