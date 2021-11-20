Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yvie Burnett: Dazzled by north-east night out – not Rylan’s teeth

By Yvie Burnett
November 20, 2021, 6:00 am
Rylan Clark-Neal is set for a new pair of teeth after years of jibes.
The news of the bombing in Liverpool and the subsequent arrests in the quiet suburb of Aigburth shocked us all, but for me, my heart did stop for a moment with the realisation that this was in Emily’s city.

Of course, the likelihood of any of us being caught up in a terrorist attack, no matter where it occurs, is highly improbable. The taxi driver David Perry was just having a normal Sunday doing his job and to be caught up in such an event and then to come out of it alive will change his life forever.

Thank God he managed to escape and thank God the bomber was killed before he managed to run into Liverpool’s Children’s Hospital and put more lives in danger.

Just when we are getting back to normality and being able to venture out again, the terror threat in our county has been raised to severe.

We must pray that the government intelligence is one step ahead of these terror plans, and we don’t have to witness any more horrific attacks and the shock and sadness they bring.

Ironically, it was my friend Carol Vorderman who invited me up to the north-east this week.

She was the guest speaker at the Inverurie Loco Works FC annual Business Lunch at The Marcliffe Hotel hosted by MC Ian Thain, and what a wonderful event that is.

Yvie and Carol Vorderman with Inverurie Locos club chairman Mike Macaulay, his wife Gill, and club vice chairman Graeme Hay.

They always have fabulous speakers every year, who have included Joanna Lumley, Clare Balding and Darcey Bussell.

Carol was so entertaining with lots of stories of her life, on and off TV, and the audience loved her.

The second speaker was Peter Brown, the funniest comedian I have heard in years. Carol and I were still laughing at his jokes on the way home. We kept remembering another one and started laughing all over again.

We met some wonderful people and I spoke to so many readers of this column who made me smile by asking how my aunties were, and of course I had lots of questions about how Webster the cat is settling in. He is fitting in perfectly by the way.

The organisers of the event (pictured) are the club chairman Mike Macaulay, his wife, the wonderful Commonwealth Games medalist Gill Macauley (nee Fordyce), who has won gold, silver and bronze medals for swimming, and the club vice chairman Graeme Hay.

They made us feel so welcome, and after a day spent with us spikin Doric I think Carol learned quite a few words.

She started her speech with “Fit like, loons and quines?” Which of course was very well received, and we were all very impressed that she had been listening to what we had taught her.

It was lovely having Carol up in my part of the world. She loved the friendliness of the people and will definitely be back.

I did of course come up a day early so that I could spend time with my aunties. Next time I will have to take Carol to Turra for the day and maybe we can catch a match at Inverurie Locos.

So although Webster was the cat everyone was asking about, Rimple managed to remind us how important she is this week.

Yvie’s cat Rimple got into some bother while out exploring. 

Our neighbours are having major building works done and the builders were a bit lax and didn’t put netting up around the site. Rimple went to explore, and having fallen into or jumped into the wet concrete she came home covered in the stuff.

It’s quite dangerous for a cat to have concrete on them as they lick it off to clean themselves and ingest it, so we had a trip to the vets to have it properly removed.

The builders got a bit of a ticking off and hopefully the site will be properly secured now.

I’m sure her ploy was to be written about in the column after hearing that all those people were asking about Webster!

Of course, the big news this week is that TV presenter Rylan Neal is getting new teeth!

After eight years with those ridiculously dazzling ones he has decided to replace them.

How funny that he put up a post on twitter to make this announcement and say goodbye to them.

That’s what we all love about Rylan, he has never taken himself too seriously.

We are now all waiting to see the big reveal!

Have a good week,
Yvie x

