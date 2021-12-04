Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mini Monaco: Behind the wheel at Aberdeenshire’s own grand prix

By Rosemary Lowne
December 4, 2021, 6:00 am
Va va voom: Mark Knowles, the chairman of the Grampian Radio Car Club, hopes to inspire more people to give the niche sport a go.
Tension mounts as cars line up on the grid, engines revving and safety crews braced for impact as the countdown begins on an “off-the-scale” grand prix.

No need to jet out to Monaco though as this exhilarating Formula One action can be found a bit closer to home in Newtonhill.

And although the temperatures – and the mini remote controlled electric cars – can’t rival that of the country known as the “billionaire’s playground”, things are certainly heating up trackside at the town’s Bettridge Centre.

On your marks: The remote controlled cars line up, ready to battle it out on the track.

Grampian Radio Car Club

For the leisure centre is where wannabe Max Verstappens and Lewis Hamiltons put their focus, drive and engineering skills to the test at the Grampian Radio Car Club’s winter championships.

“Invigorating” is the word chairman Mark Knowles uses to describe the niche sport he fell in love with at the age of 14.

“It will be considered by quite a few people as all a bit nerdy, and to be honest I kind of embrace that,” said Mark, 36, a dad-of-one from Westhill.

“It’s an invigorating sport as it’s like a mini F1.

“The races are only five minutes long each but you’ve got qualifying races, finals, championship points and trophies at the end of the year.”

In the zone: Deep focus is etched across the faces of the competitors as they race their cars around the track.

Fast and Furious

Whirring like the sound of a swarm of angry bees, the colourful cars whizz round the 25-metre homemade track at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour as competitors, lined up on a raised platform, use joysticks to negotiate every twist and turn in a high-octane race against the clock.

Like a scene from the film Fast and Furious, albeit on a much smaller scale, cars crash, collide, flip and roll, as the fast-footed safety team sprint on to the track, jumping over the speeding miniature cars, to lend some emergency trackside assistance.

On track: There’s plenty of twists and turns for the cars and their owners to negotiate.

Lewis Hamilton

And in the blink of an eye, the race is over and the cars are back in their mini pit stops – tables dotted around the leisure centre -undergoing post-race maintenance.

It’s no surprise that radio car racing is where it all began for British F1 legend Lewis Hamilton and judging by Mark’s post-race adrenalin rush, it’s clear that there’s no buzz quite like it.

“It’s just such an exciting sport and it really helps to improve your focus, not just on the track but in life in general,” said Mark

“During the weeks in the lead up to the race, you’re focused on modifying your car and getting it ready for the race, so instead of having a busy mind, you’re focused on the task at hand whether that is changing the tyres or the motor or oiling the car up.”

Pit stop: Mark carries out essential maintenance on his car ahead of the race.

Accessible sport

With around 20 members aged from five upwards, Mark says the beauty of the sport is that it’s accessible to absolutely everyone.

“It’s just such an accessible sport because we’ve got so many different people from all backgrounds,” said Mark.

“We’ve got a guy who was barely able to walk but he was able to come here and race quite competitively which is amazing.

“The sport also really helps people with Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

“We notice that some kids come here and they just get in the zone and they find their happy place and they really enjoy it which is fantastic to see.”

Fast fingers: Reaction times are put to the test as competitors guide their speeding cars round the track.

Love of cars

Mark, who works as a mechanical engineer, was only a teenager himself when he got his first taste of the sport.

“Ever since I was young I’ve been taking toy cars apart, sometimes breaking them sometimes fixing them, and I also love classic cars so much so that I’ve got an old mini myself,” said Mark.

“I’ve also always been into go-kart racing but I first got involved in radio car racing back in 1999 and I just loved it.

“After university, I moved abroad to Norway for work so I didn’t get back into it again until 2015.

“The best thing about the sport is that you can get everything you need secondhand so it’s a bit cheaper to take up.”

Nice brief: Check out the spoiler on this blue beauty.

In the driving seat

With a sister club in Stonehaven, it’s clear that the sport is growing in popularity.

But Mark is keen for more people to try it out, especially women and youngsters.

“It would be great to inspire the younger generation to get involved,” said Mark.

“I haven’t seen girls involved in quite a while so it would be great to get them involved too.

“I’ve got a two-year-old daughter called Grace so I’m hoping to get her involved when she’s a bit older.

“Everyone is welcome.”

Fasten your seatbelts: Mark says there’s no sport quite like it.

And with the champagne on ice until the winter season wraps up in March next year, Mark says there’s no better time to get into the driving seat.

“We’re in the Bettridge Centre from October to March and then from March to October we’re based at Stonehaven,” said Mark.

“So anyone who is interested in coming along, please just get in touch as we’d be delighted to welcome you along.”

For more information about the Grampian Radio Car Club check out their Facebook or website.

